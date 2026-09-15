What is a love bug? Here’s an expert with many flying facts to give

What is a love bug? And why do they give their lives for a little smooch with our car grilles? Also, a sleep specialist explains how a permanent daylight saving time could affect you, and how to address shortages and delays with the VA.

No love lost

Drive anywhere in Florida right now, and your car is probably dotted with squashed lovebugs. Not great for your car’s paintwork. On “Florida Matters: Live & Local,” an insect expert talks about why these critters are so corrosive to vehicles, where they come from and why they’re more than just a nuisance. (Originally aired May 21.)

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Deby Cassill, USF Department of Integrative Biology associate professor



Will this time be different?

The push to make daylight saving time permanent was back in Congress this summer. Would it improve life in Florida? Our guest, a sleep physician from USF Health, explains the health risks and potential benefits. (Originally aired July 29.)

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Dr. Suketa Shah, USF Health otolaryngologist, sleep physician

Who’ll care for veterans?

Burnout and staffing shortages are raising questions about the future of health care at Veterans Affairs facilities. A former VA employee and a veteran living in Orlando share their experiences with delays and strained resources. We also examine what happens when the people caring for veterans are stretched too thin. (Originally aired June 22.)

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