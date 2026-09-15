© 2026 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Art image says Florida Matters Live & Local inside a round quote box
Florida Matters Live & Local

What is a love bug? Here’s an expert with many flying facts to give

By Matthew Peddie,
Gracyn DoctorQuincy WaltersZach Sherman
Published September 15, 2026 at 12:52 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
closeup of love bug (s)
stock.adobe.com

What is a love bug? And why do they give their lives for a little smooch with our car grilles? Also, a sleep specialist explains how a permanent daylight saving time could affect you, and how to address shortages and delays with the VA.

No love lost

Drive anywhere in Florida right now, and your car is probably dotted with squashed lovebugs. Not great for your car’s paintwork. On “Florida Matters: Live & Local,” an insect expert talks about why these critters are so corrosive to vehicles, where they come from and why they’re more than just a nuisance. (Originally aired May 21.)

GUEST:

  • Deby Cassill, USF Department of Integrative Biology associate professor

Will this time be different?

The push to make daylight saving time permanent was back in Congress this summer. Would it improve life in Florida? Our guest, a sleep physician from USF Health, explains the health risks and potential benefits. (Originally aired July 29.)

GUEST:

  • Dr. Suketa Shah, USF Health otolaryngologist, sleep physician

Who’ll care for veterans?

Burnout and staffing shortages are raising questions about the future of health care at Veterans Affairs facilities. A former VA employee and a veteran living in Orlando share their experiences with delays and strained resources. We also examine what happens when the people caring for veterans are stretched too thin. (Originally aired June 22.)

GUESTS:

  • Alex McCoy, veteran and Common Defense Policy adviser
  • Jake Pannell, veteran and National Federation of Federal Employees
Tags
Florida Matters Live & Local Florida Matters Live & LocalLove BugsInsectsVAVeterans AffairsMilitaryveterans health careDaylight Saving Time
Matthew Peddie
I am the host of WUSF's Florida Matters Live &amp; Local, where I get to indulge my curiosity in people and explore the endlessly fascinating stories that connect this community.
See stories by Matthew Peddie
Gracyn Doctor
As the executive producer of WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local, I aim to create a show and podcast that makes all Floridians feel seen and heard. That's also my assignment as a producer for The Florida Roundup. In any role, my goal is always to amplify the voices often overlooked.
See stories by Gracyn Doctor
Quincy Walters
Quincy Walters is a producer for WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local,
See stories by Quincy Walters
Zach Sherman
Zach Sherman is the WUSF Rush Family Florida Matters Live & Local Intern for fall of 2026.
See stories by Zach Sherman