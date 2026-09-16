Hospital association CEO ties property taxes to healthcare, and PlayStation's disc-continuation

As our staff focuses on WUSF’s annual fall pledge drive this week, “Florida Matters Live & Local” is presenting some of our favorite interviews from the past few months.

You’ll hear about the effects the property tax amendment could have on children's healthcare and Medicaid. And what happens when residents push back against local immigration enforcement and ask local elected leaders to take a stand against it? Finally, what will Sony's decision to go digital-only mean for ownership, preservation and the future of gaming?

Healthcare’s property tax connection

(0:00) Floridians will vote in November on a proposed property tax cut. If approved, the change could reshape more than the budgets of local governments. Hospitals rely on that revenue to help cover Medicaid losses and children's services and other programs. (Originally aired July 29.)

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Mary Mayhew, president and CEO of the Florida Hospital Association

A local immigration divide

(11:27) Florida has become the nation's leader in local law enforcement partnerships with federal immigration authorities. Residents are demanding answers while state officials push for more participation. Meanwhile, some local leaders find themselves caught in the middle. We discuss the political and community tensions behind the debate. (Originally aired July 1.)

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Laura Morel, Mother Jones reporter

Game over for PlayStation?

(24:38) Sony's decision to go digital-only is sparking debate across the gaming world. Yep, PlayStation plans to stop releasing games on discs beginning in 2028. What will the move mean for ownership, preservation and the future of gaming? Is digital convenience worth giving up something you can hold? (Originally aired July 9.)

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