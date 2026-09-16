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Florida Matters Live & Local

Hospital association CEO ties property taxes to healthcare, and PlayStation's disc-continuation

By Matthew Peddie,
Cathy CarterSky LebronGracyn DoctorQuincy WaltersZach Sherman
Published September 16, 2026 at 12:22 PM EDT
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Some doctors are concerned undocumented people will avoid Florida hospitals if they're afraid they'll have to answer questions about their immigration status.
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As our staff focuses on WUSF’s annual fall pledge drive this week, “Florida Matters Live & Local” is presenting some of our favorite interviews from the past few months.

You’ll hear about the effects the property tax amendment could have on children's healthcare and Medicaid. And what happens when residents push back against local immigration enforcement and ask local elected leaders to take a stand against it? Finally, what will Sony's decision to go digital-only mean for ownership, preservation and the future of gaming?

Healthcare’s property tax connection

(0:00) Floridians will vote in November on a proposed property tax cut. If approved, the change could reshape more than the budgets of local governments. Hospitals rely on that revenue to help cover Medicaid losses and children's services and other programs. (Originally aired July 29.)

GUEST:

  • Mary Mayhew, president and CEO of the Florida Hospital Association

A local immigration divide

(11:27) Florida has become the nation's leader in local law enforcement partnerships with federal immigration authorities. Residents are demanding answers while state officials push for more participation. Meanwhile, some local leaders find themselves caught in the middle. We discuss the political and community tensions behind the debate. (Originally aired July 1.)

GUEST:

  • Laura Morel, Mother Jones reporter

Game over for PlayStation?

(24:38) Sony's decision to go digital-only is sparking debate across the gaming world. Yep, PlayStation plans to stop releasing games on discs beginning in 2028. What will the move mean for ownership, preservation and the future of gaming? Is digital convenience worth giving up something you can hold? (Originally aired July 9.)

GUEST:

  • John Carabello, manager of Tampa video game store R U Game?
  • Ross Scott, YouTuber and founder of the Stop Killing Games campaign
  • Brody Wooddell, former video game journalist
Tags
Florida Matters Live & Local Florida Matters Live & LocalProperty TaxesHealthcareMary MayhewFlorida Hospital AssociationgamingImmigrationLaw Enforcement
Matthew Peddie
I am the host of WUSF's Florida Matters Live &amp; Local, where I get to indulge my curiosity in people and explore the endlessly fascinating stories that connect this community.
See stories by Matthew Peddie
Cathy Carter
As a reporter, my goal is to tell a story that moves you in some way. To me, the best way to do that begins with listening. Talking to people about their lives and the issues they care about is my favorite part of the job.
See stories by Cathy Carter
Sky Lebron
I’m a host for WUSF, primarily for our daily, five-minute podcast The Bay Blend. It’s a fun time, giving you the news, culture and events going on the in the Tampa Bay area while telling a couple jokes on the way (the jokes land like 50% of the time). I’m also the back-up host for Morning Edition and All Things Considered. I’m pretty much the Kyle Trask of WUSF, except I’ve actually been used in the last few years.
See stories by Sky Lebron
Gracyn Doctor
As the executive producer of WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local, I aim to create a show and podcast that makes all Floridians feel seen and heard. That's also my assignment as a producer for The Florida Roundup. In any role, my goal is always to amplify the voices often overlooked.
See stories by Gracyn Doctor
Quincy Walters
Quincy Walters is a producer for WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local,
See stories by Quincy Walters
Zach Sherman
Zach Sherman is the WUSF Rush Family Florida Matters Live & Local Intern for fall of 2026.
See stories by Zach Sherman