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Florida Matters Live & Local

Fired over a social media post, and a local club owner’s fight over concert fees

By Matthew Peddie,
Gracyn DoctorQuincy WaltersZach Sherman
Published September 17, 2026 at 1:15 PM EDT
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As our staff focuses on WUSF’s annual fall pledge drive this week, “Florida Matters Live & Local” is presenting some of our favorite interviews from the past few months.

First, have you ever worried that something you posted online could affect your job? Should public employees be held to a different standard? Some lessons from a recent lawsuit.

A nightclub owner who trekked to Washington, D.C., to share his views with lawmakers talks about the challenges in an industry dominated by Ticketmaster and Live Nation.

Finally, a python hunter talks about Florida's annual challenge and his role in a new documentary.

A costly firing over a meme

A state wildlife biologist was fired last year after reposting a meme on social media criticizing slain conservative activist Charlie Kirk. She was awarded $485,000 in a legal settlement after she sued her agency. What does the case say about the free-speech limits of public employees? (Originally aired June 1.)

GUEST:

  • Carrie McNamara, ACLU of Florida attorney

Rising cost of live music

Concertgoers are shelling out more as fees and ticket prices continue to climb across the industry. A Tampa venue owner recently testified before Congress about alleged monopoly practices in live entertainment. He says smaller independent venues are struggling to compete with giants like Live Nation Entertainment and Ticketmaster and argues the system is reshaping how tours are booked and how much fans pay. (Originally aired June 2.)

GUEST:

  • Tom DeGeorge, venue owner

Rolling snake eyes

What makes someone wade into the Everglades in search of giant pythons? Outdoorsman Toby Benoit joins us to talk about the annual state challenge and his role in a new documentary. We’ll also hear why some hunters see the work as more than just a competition. (Originally aired Aug. 13.)

GUEST:

  • Toby Benoit, outdoorsman and writer
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Florida Matters Live & Local Florida Matters Live & LocalFlorida Fish And Wildlife Conservation CommissionACLUSocial MediaYbor CityConcertsMusicPythonspython hunt
Matthew Peddie
I am the host of WUSF's Florida Matters Live &amp; Local, where I get to indulge my curiosity in people and explore the endlessly fascinating stories that connect this community.
See stories by Matthew Peddie
Gracyn Doctor
As the executive producer of WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local, I aim to create a show and podcast that makes all Floridians feel seen and heard. That's also my assignment as a producer for The Florida Roundup. In any role, my goal is always to amplify the voices often overlooked.
See stories by Gracyn Doctor
Quincy Walters
Quincy Walters is a producer for WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local,
See stories by Quincy Walters
Zach Sherman
Zach Sherman is the WUSF Rush Family Florida Matters Live & Local Intern for fall of 2026.
See stories by Zach Sherman