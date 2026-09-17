Fired over a social media post, and a local club owner’s fight over concert fees

As our staff focuses on WUSF’s annual fall pledge drive this week, “Florida Matters Live & Local” is presenting some of our favorite interviews from the past few months.

First, have you ever worried that something you posted online could affect your job? Should public employees be held to a different standard? Some lessons from a recent lawsuit.

A nightclub owner who trekked to Washington, D.C., to share his views with lawmakers talks about the challenges in an industry dominated by Ticketmaster and Live Nation.

Finally, a python hunter talks about Florida's annual challenge and his role in a new documentary.

A costly firing over a meme

A state wildlife biologist was fired last year after reposting a meme on social media criticizing slain conservative activist Charlie Kirk. She was awarded $485,000 in a legal settlement after she sued her agency. What does the case say about the free-speech limits of public employees? (Originally aired June 1.)

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Carrie McNamara, ACLU of Florida attorney

Rising cost of live music

Concertgoers are shelling out more as fees and ticket prices continue to climb across the industry. A Tampa venue owner recently testified before Congress about alleged monopoly practices in live entertainment. He says smaller independent venues are struggling to compete with giants like Live Nation Entertainment and Ticketmaster and argues the system is reshaping how tours are booked and how much fans pay. (Originally aired June 2.)

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Tom DeGeorge, venue owner

Rolling snake eyes

What makes someone wade into the Everglades in search of giant pythons? Outdoorsman Toby Benoit joins us to talk about the annual state challenge and his role in a new documentary. We’ll also hear why some hunters see the work as more than just a competition. (Originally aired Aug. 13.)

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