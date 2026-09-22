A good day to walk or bike (and not drive), and Florida’s fascinating role in film

Biking and walking advocates in Tampa are gathering this weekend to spread the word about going car-free. And before L.A. became America’s movie-making hub, our state was "Hollywood East."

Plus, updates on two local neighborhoods: St. Petersburg’s Shore Acres is still dealing with the aftermath of Hurricane Helene, and Sarasota’s Newtown is looking to maintain its character amid plans for redevelopment.

Say no to the SUV

(0:00) Tampa is celebrating World Car Free Day on Saturday. Biking and walking advocates are encouraging residents to leave their vehicles behind. We talk about events planned for the day and ways to make walking, biking and other driving alternatives easier.

GUESTS:



Emily Hinsdale, Walk Bike Tampa

Helene still top of mind

(11:53) The 2024 hurricane changed life in Shore Acres, with some residents still trying to rebuild two years later. The Gathering Church will host a community meal for people struggling to recover and others offering support.

GUEST:



Janice Roth, business administrator with The Gathering Church in Shore Acres

Sunshine State's screen days

(20:35) Long before Hollywood became synonymous with moviemaking, filmmakers were bringing cameras to Florida. A new Tampa Bay History Center exhibit explores the state’s early film industry, the studios that operated here, the actors that took part and the importance of the 100-year-old Tampa Theatre.

GUEST:



Rodney Kite Powell, Hillsborough County historian, Tampa Bay History Center

What’s next for Newtown?

(35:26) Newtown is at a crossroads as Sarasota looks to revitalize the historic Black district. We’ll explore what residents and business owners want to see, what they fear could be lost and how economic development might strengthen the existing community rather than displace it.

GUEST:

