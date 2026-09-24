Parents trapped in a temporary foster care 'side door,' and Florida hunting prep

We learn more about a Tampa Bay Times investigation that found a "side door" in the foster care system that can leave parents struggling to reunite with their children.

Also, have you seen billboards floating off the beach? We get into that, fall hunting season, and a musician and bandleader bringing his ensemble to the region.

What foster care numbers miss

(0:00) An investigation by the Tampa Bay Times examines temporary custody arrangements that can place children outside the formal foster care system. Reporters found families navigating what they call a “side door” — and questions about reunification, financial support and oversight. They explain what they found.

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Lauren Peace, Tampa Bay Times reporter

Teghan Simonton, Tampa Bay Times reporter

The business of unusual ads

(11:49) Floating billboards, giant kites and skywriting can turn unexpected places into advertising space. A veteran ad exec explains why clients choose unconventional campaigns, how agencies measure whether they work and where boundaries may be drawn.

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Jordana Clark, Marshall Advertising

Hunting, conservation and tradition

(20:44) As Florida’s hunting season gets busier, some hunters are preparing for deer, others for dove and some for the state’s regulated bear hunt. A longtime guide discusses what new hunters should know, the role of licenses and permits in conservation, responsible hunting and what participants should understand about managing wildlife populations.

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Toby Benoit, Florida hunter and hunting guide

Jazz for a cozy fall

(36:06) Daniel Bennett was hooked on being a musician the moment he heard "Pink Panther" on tenor sax. Now, he's a bandleader, and he brings his ensemble to Sarasota this weekend. He joins us to talk about finding his way to jazz, the instruments he plays, touring, his background and recording.

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