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Florida Matters Live & Local

Hubbard's Marina fills us in on the Cross-Bay Ferry's progress, and cop Flock abuse

By Matthew Peddie,
Gracyn DoctorQuincy WaltersZach Sherman
Published October 6, 2026 at 2:00 PM EDT
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a captain steers a ferry in a view from inside the bridge area of the boat look out through the windshield
PSTA
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The Bay Breeze is one of two vessels purchased by the Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority and undergoing refitting to become part of the Cross-Bay Ferry fleet.

A new cross-bay ferry service will launch soon. Will you be riding? And we learn more about a Flock investigation that led to the resignations and arrests of two Pinellas County deputies.

A new cross-bay ferry service between Tampa and St. Petersburg will launch soon. Will you be riding? And we’ll learn more about a Flock investigation that led to the resignation and arrest of two Pinellas County deputies.

Ferry very near

(0:00) Two boats are being refitted in Tarpon Springs, while funding is in place for a third. Hubbard’s Marina is a private partner with the Pinellas transit agency on the project. We learn more about the vessels, the terminals, the $10 fare goal and whether the service can become a regular part of the region’s transportation network.

GUEST:

  • Tara Hubbard, Hubbard’s Marina

Misusing surveillance systems

(12:04) Two Pinellas County sheriff’s deputies face charges after investigators say they used law-enforcement databases to track females — one of them a 17-girl. We talk with the reporter who uncovered the cases and examine how automatic license plate readers and other surveillance systems are being used across the country.

GUEST

  • Jack Lemnus, TC Palm reporter

Dengue battle continues

(21:04) Mosquito-control crews are going door-to-door, helicopters are spraying and local governments are taking other steps as dengue spreads across Florida. We talk with public health experts about the mosquitoes carrying the virus and whether those efforts are slowing transmission.

GUEST:

  • Kristi Miley, researcher and assistant professor with the USF College of Public Health
  • Dr. Nicole Iovin, UF Health chief hospital epidemiologist

Tags
Florida Matters Live & Local Florida Matters Live & LocalFerry ServicePSTAFlock CameraPinellas County Sheriff's OfficeDengueMosquito-Borne Illness
Matthew Peddie
I am the host of WUSF's Florida Matters Live &amp; Local, where I get to indulge my curiosity in people and explore the endlessly fascinating stories that connect this community.
See stories by Matthew Peddie
Gracyn Doctor
As the executive producer of WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local, I aim to create a show and podcast that makes all Floridians feel seen and heard. That's also my assignment as a producer for The Florida Roundup. In any role, my goal is always to amplify the voices often overlooked.
See stories by Gracyn Doctor
Quincy Walters
Quincy Walters is a producer for WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local,
See stories by Quincy Walters
Zach Sherman
Zach Sherman is the WUSF Rush Family Florida Matters Live & Local Intern for fall of 2026.
See stories by Zach Sherman