Hubbard's Marina fills us in on the Cross-Bay Ferry's progress, and cop Flock abuse

A new cross-bay ferry service between Tampa and St. Petersburg will launch soon. Will you be riding? And we’ll learn more about a Flock investigation that led to the resignation and arrest of two Pinellas County deputies.

Ferry very near

(0:00) Two boats are being refitted in Tarpon Springs, while funding is in place for a third. Hubbard’s Marina is a private partner with the Pinellas transit agency on the project. We learn more about the vessels, the terminals, the $10 fare goal and whether the service can become a regular part of the region’s transportation network.

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Tara Hubbard, Hubbard’s Marina

Misusing surveillance systems

(12:04) Two Pinellas County sheriff’s deputies face charges after investigators say they used law-enforcement databases to track females — one of them a 17-girl. We talk with the reporter who uncovered the cases and examine how automatic license plate readers and other surveillance systems are being used across the country.

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Jack Lemnus, TC Palm reporter

Dengue battle continues

(21:04) Mosquito-control crews are going door-to-door, helicopters are spraying and local governments are taking other steps as dengue spreads across Florida. We talk with public health experts about the mosquitoes carrying the virus and whether those efforts are slowing transmission.

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