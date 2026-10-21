Angie Nixon makes her case for a U.S. Senate seat, and remembering the late Joe Redner

State Rep. Angie Nixon is running for U.S. Senate and pulling enthusiastic crowds as she campaigns. Still, it’s a tough battle for Nixon as a Democrat from the left wing of her party in a deep red state.

On this show, we talk with Nixon about why she’s running and what she’s hearing from voters.

Other topics: What do you need to know for Medicare’s open enrollment period? And why will Canada prescription drugs get more expensive for Americans in a few months?

Finally, we recall the life of Joe Redner, one of Tampa Bay’s most recognizable — and at times controversial — businessmen.

Medicare choices

(0:00) More than 5 million Floridians rely on Medicare, and open enrollment is the time to review coverage for next year. Some plans are going away, while changes to prescription drug costs could mean higher bills for some beneficiaries. An expert joins us to explain what to consider before choosing a plan.

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Leigh Purvis, AARP prescription drug policy principal

Nixon takes on Moody

(8:54) State Rep. Angie Nixon is taking her progressive platform statewide in a bid to unseat Republican U.S. Sen. Ashley Moody. Despite a fundraising disadvantage, Nixon is drawing enthusiastic crowds and gaining support from prominent progressive Democrats. She joins us to discuss her campaign and what she hopes to change in Washington.

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State Rep. Angie Nixon, Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate

A new hurdle for Canadian drugs

(26:05) Americans who buy cheaper prescription drugs from our northern neighbor could face new fees and registration requirements on imported shipments. The rules have been delayed for 90 days, giving patients and advocates more time to prepare. What could the changes mean for people trying to lower their medication costs?

GUEST:



Merith Basey, Patients for Affordable Drugs CEO

Remembering Joe Redner

(35:12) Redner, the longtime “strip-club" owner, died last week at age 86, leaving a legacy that went well beyond the adult entertainment business. He spent decades challenging Tampa officials in fights over zoning, free speech and individual liberties. His longtime attorney and friend reflects on the man behind the headlines.

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