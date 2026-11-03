Early analysis of the midterms on a special election night episode of 'Florida Matters'

Polls have closed in Florida. As the results trickle in, we discuss some of the more closely watched races and issues in the midterm election.

Adding expert commentary is Tom Scherberger, a former editor for the Tampa Tribune and Tampa Bay Times, and a contributing editor with the Florida Trident.

He observed that some counties were already posting votes before polls closed due to early and mail-in voting.

“What’s notable about Florida elections is that 70 percent of the votes are cast before Election Day,” Scherberger tells host Matthew Peddie.

In comparing the candidates for St. Petersburg mayor, Scherberger commented that Charlie Crist is the best "retail politician I have ever seen."

"The guy seems to really love the politics part of the job," Scherberger said. "He likes shaking hands. He likes meeting people. He is great with remembering names."

We also check in with WUSF reporters at election night watch parties, including:

Gabriella Paul with Rep. Kathy Castor at the Tampa Bay History Center.

Nancy Guan with Rep. Anna Paulina Luna at The Brown Boxer in Clearwater.

Steve Newborn with gubernatorial candidate David Jolly at the Tampa Convention Center.

Eva Ligouri with St. Petersburg Mayor-elect Crist at The Birchwood Ballroom.

And we’re getting input from voters at various local precincts, such as Clearwater’s Brenda Nelson, who says she’s appalled by the state of American politics.

“I want it to be less divisive, less hateful, and less embarrassing,” Nelson says. “I just feel like I'm just mortified to be an American right now."

Florida Matters Live & Local: Special Election Night Episode - Nov. 3, 2026

WUSF’s “Florida Matters Live & Local” returns to its noontime slot Wednesday with an analysis of the results.

