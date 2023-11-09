© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Four people stand outside for a group photo.
Community News Collaborative
The CNC produces journalism on a variety of topics in Sarasota, Manatee and DeSoto counties for about a dozen media partners including newspapers, radio and television stations and magazines.

A Manatee High freshman's 'I Voted' sticker will be visible throughout the election season

WUSF | By Jim DeLa - Community News Collaborative
Published November 9, 2023 at 5:00 AM EST
Five people standing side-by-side, woman in the middle is holding a print of a sticker
Boys & Girls Clubs of Manatee County
/
Courtesy
From left, Catrese Estes-Allen, VP of Club Operations for Boys & Girls Clubs of Manatee County; Manatee County Supervisor of Elections Mike Bennett; contest winner Lauren Holbrook; Dawn Stanhope, president/CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of Manatee County; Lauren’s mother Vickie Holbrook.

Her design will be seen frequently in 2024, with three elections on the calendar.

When Manatee County voters go to the polls next year, the "I Voted" sticker they'll receive will feature a hand-drawn, flag-waving manatee, the creation of a Manatee High School freshman.

Lauren Holbrook's design was picked from entries from children across Manatee County. Holbrook entered the contest through the Boys & Girls Club of Manatee County, which was invited to also solicit entries from its members, the organization announced in a news release.

“Lauren’s design will be proudly displayed by voters across the county in March, August and November of 2024 when our voters exercise their right to participate in the election process,” said Supervisor of Elections Mike Bennett.

Illustration of a sticker w/ a manatee says I Voted Manatee County
Boys & Girls Clubs of Manatee County
/
Courtesy
Lauren Holbrook's winning design will appear on about 300,000 stickers to be given to voters in Manatee County in 2024.

“I took a civics class in school last year and understand the importance of voting,” Holbrook said.

During nonelection years, the elections office has worked with the School District of Manatee County to solicit art from future voters around the county. This year, the Boys & Girls Clubs were asked to participate in the competition.

The Manatee County School Board and Superintendent Jason Wysong will recognize Lauren for winning the “I Voted” Sticker Contest at the School Board meeting at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 14. in the Board chambers at the Miller School Support Center at 215 Manatee Ave. W. in Bradenton.

“We’re so proud of Lauren’s recognition,” said Dawn Stanhope, president and CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of Manatee County. “While she may not be old enough to vote, her voice and that of her peers matter. Expressing her pride for our community through art, while encouraging civic duty, demonstrates the ability for youth to express themselves in ways that truly impact those around them.”

Voters will have plenty of chances to show off Holbrook’s work in 2024.

  • On March 19, 2024, voters will head to the polls for the presidential primaries; and Longboat Key Town Commission races
  • On August 20, 2024, primary elections are planned for Sheriff; Clerk of Court in Manatee County; Property Appraiser; four Manatee County Commission seats and a Manatee County School Board seat. Not all races will be contested as primaries — the constitutional office races now are listed as uncontested.
  • On Nov. 5, 2024, general elections are planned for president and a variety of state and local offices.

Sarasota County is running a similar contest with the deadline for entries set for Jan. 26, 2024.
Jim DeLa is a reporter for the Community News Collaborative. Reach him at jdela@cncfl.org
Politics / Issues
Jim DeLa - Community News Collaborative
See stories by Jim DeLa - Community News Collaborative
Related Content
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now