© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WUSF's Wake Up Call
Our daily newsletter, delivered first thing weekdays, keeps you connected to your community with news, culture, national NPR headlines, and more.
Subscribe
The Florida Historic Capitol Museum and State Capitol on Saturday, February 15, 2020, in Tallahassee.
2025 Florida Legislature
Get the latest coverage of the 2025 Florida legislative session in Tallahassee from our coverage partners and WUSF.

DeSantis signs a bill that boosts Florida public beach access

WUSF | By Douglas Soule
Published June 24, 2025 at 1:25 PM EDT
A sun setting on a beach with palm trees in the foreground
Carl Lisciandrello
/
WUSF
A federal judge sided with the Pinellas County town of Redington Beach in a long-running legal fight with waterfront property owners about public beach access.

Florida beachgoers are gaining ground.

The area below the average high tide line in the state is already considered public. But, in 2018, the Florida Legislature passed a law requiring local governments to go through a judicial process before they can designate the higher "dry sand" areas as publicly accessible.

Gov. Ron DeSantis signed legislation, SB 1622, on Tuesday repealing the requirements.

"This bill is about restoring local control, cutting legal red tape and putting our residents first," DeSantis said at a Santa Rosa Beach press conference.

The area above the high tide line has led to high tensions in that community especially. There have been years of feuds between property owners and other beach users about what should be open to "recreational customary use.”

"Overnight, people who had walked the same stretch of dry beach for generations were being told that they were trespassing," said Republican Sen. Jay Trumbull, who represents the area and is a bill sponsor, at the press conference. "That's not the Walton County I know, and it's not the Florida I believe in."

The measure also makes it easier to carry out beach restoration projects in multiple Gulf Coast counties. It took effect with DeSantis' signature.

If you have any questions about the state government or the legislative process, you can ask the Your Florida team by clicking here.

This story was produced by WUSF as part of a statewide journalism initiative funded by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.
Tags
Politics 2025 Florida LegislatureRon DeSantisBeach AccessBeaches
Douglas Soule
Tallahassee can feel far away — especially for anyone who’s driven on a congested Florida interstate. But for me, it’s home.
See stories by Douglas Soule
Related Stories
  1. Florida House approves repeal of 2018 beach access law, bill heading to governor's desk
  2. A judge rules for Redington Beach over public beach access
  3. Florida Senate approves repeal of 2018 beach access law
You Count on Us, We Count on You: Donate to WUSF to support free, accessible journalism for yourself and the community.
Donate Now