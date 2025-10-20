Florida's Sunshine Law makes it possible to request public records. Here's how to do it

Florida’s open government law, also called the Sunshine Law, make it possible for people to access public records from any state, local, or municipal government.

Florida Statute 119 is the chapter of the state constitution outlining what types of records are considered public — all "documents, papers, letters, maps, books, tapes, photographs, films, sound recordings, data processing software, or other material," sent or received by any agency.

Ted Bridis, a senior lecturer on investigative reporting at the University of Florida, gives some examples of the types of records someone could request.

"You could ask, for example, for emails to or from a city commissioner in your jurisdiction," he said. "You could ask for the information about who's in the county jail and what charges they're facing."

But if you’re not sure what to ask for, he has another tip.

"One thing that you could do is ask for a list of what other people have already requested," Bridis said. "Some agencies, not all of them, do keep that list of requests, and that'll give you an idea of the types of information that might be available to you."

How to request a record

Most agencies allow you to request a record in a couple of different ways: in person, by phone, fax, email, or U.S. mail.

Whichever way you choose, it's recommended to keep a record of your request to stay on top of it. It's also important to note that once you submit a public records request, it also becomes public record.

When you write out a request, you should be as specific as possible in what you're looking for.

Start with citing the law - Florida Statute 119.

Tell the agency exactly what you want — types of records, timeframe, names or domains at the end of emails involved, etc. Also ask the agency to tell you the specific exemption if they deny your request.

Ask how much the agency will charge you for the request, and specify how you'd like to receive the records — PDF, CDs, physical copies, etc.

You can make requests anonymously, but including some contact information can make it easier to receive them. In addition, you are not required to disclose why you want the records.

The First Amendment Foundation is a great resource if you have trouble finding a record or don't know where to begin.

Know your rights

Floridians are guaranteed certain rights when it comes to records. The State Attorney General’s website says:

You have the right to inspect and copy records at any reasonable time.

You have the right to request them without having to show identification.

You have the right to ask how long it will take and how much it will cost to produce the records.

You have the right to ask for a written statement of why the request was denied. If an agency refuses to fulfill a request without a reason, there are legal actions you can take.

Finally, you have the right to be present and unobtrusively record public meetings.

What makes a meeting public

Any gathering, formal or casual, of two or more members of the same board or commission discussing official business is considered a public meeting.

And you are allowed to record them at meetings, so long as it’s not disruptive.

Florida law requires agencies to provide proper notice for all meetings so the public can adequately prepare. It depends on the meeting type, but it's typically 14 days written notice and agendas, dates, and times must be posted at least 48 hours before.

