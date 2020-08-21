Sunshine Law

-
It follows a lawsuit filed by The Washington Post seeking documents that included information about DeSantis’ flight records.
The Legislature approved 20 open-records exemptions this year.
Open government advocates are ringing alarms about plans that could make it harder to learn what Florida's public officials are doing and to speak against them.
The board voted to cement their decision to fire the district's superintendent, just one week before four of the members will be replaced by new members.
Prosecutors accused the commissioners of lying under oath during a criminal investigation into complaints that they had communicated about county business outside of public meetings.
Though it was a public building, the governor’s press conference with state health officials was open only to members of the press.
DeSantis reiterated that he would support holding a special legislative session to address the issue if the federal government were to require masks for students.
A well-funded, and mostly misunderstood, 2018 ballot amendment could roll back public oversight of the police for the foreseeable future. How did we get here?
Florida’s Sunshine laws often get held up as a model for a transparent government but public records requests can lead to bills in the tens of thousands of dollars. Some attorneys say it's time to waive public records fees in Florida for public interest groups.
Some Florida lawmakers received better grades this year when it came to transparency in government, but erosion of the state's famed "Sunshine Laws"…
Half of Florida's legislators failed or nearly failed in a review of their support for public records and meetings given by Florida newspapers and an…
According to state law and conventional wisdom, sunshine is the best disinfectant for political corruption. Florida lawmakers agreed Tuesday. The House...