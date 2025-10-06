You asked, we answered: Your Florida breaks down the state's Sunshine Laws

Florida’s Sunshine Laws are meant to ensure transparency, allow public participation and foster public trust in government.

University of Florida Senior Lecturer of Investigative Reporting Ted Bridis teaches public records laws.

"Transparency in government is something that is in our DNA," he said. "The good news is that Florida is pretty good. The perception and somewhat reality is we have a better public records law than a lot of states.”

What's new this year?

Each year, the legislature passes or renews exemptions that keep certain information private.

Some new exemptions passed this year make the personal info of elected officials and their families private and remove info from noncriminal court records that could defame or harm someone’s reputation.

They went into effect on July 1.

Multiple renewals took effect on Oct. 1, like HB 7003 - OGSR/Financial Technology Sandbox Applications. This exemption allows tech companies to test and develop new products in a controlled environment. Start-ups and fintech companies submit these applications to test new ideas without facing full regulatory requirements or risks out of the public's eye.

OGSR stands for the Open Government Sunset Review Act, a law that requires the legislature to review public record exemptions every five years. If lawmakers don’t renew the exemption, it automatically becomes void and typically lapses by Oct. 2.

Some other exemption renewals took effect this month as well:

SB 7000 protects the specific location information for endangered and threatened species.

protects the specific location information for endangered and threatened species. SB 7004 keeps property photos and personal information private for people who apply for housing assistance.

keeps property photos and personal information private for people who apply for housing assistance. SB 7010 protects certain documents received by the Department of Financial Services.

protects certain documents received by the Department of Financial Services. SB 7018 keeps information private that could identify a minor who is asking a court to waive parental consent for terminating a pregnancy.



What's all covered?

The 1967 law is all about keeping things open and accessible, like meetings and records. It applies to government agencies statewide and those who do business with the state.

Florida Statute Chapter 119 is the state's Sunshine Law. It broadly defines what records are considered public under the law:



documents

tapes

letters

maps

films

emails

text messages

sound recordings

photographs

computer data

any electronic communication

Chapter 286 addresses government business under the Sunshine Law, establishing the public's right to access meetings and records.

This law requires state and local government bodies to provide adequate notice to the public about meetings and to maintain minutes.

Want to join the conversation or share your story? Email Meghan at bowman4@wusf.org.

If you have any questions about state government or the legislative process, you can ask the Your Florida team by clicking here .

This story was produced by WUSF as part of a statewide journalism initiative funded by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.