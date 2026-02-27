Florida Blue, Cleveland Clinic Florida secure new contract before deadline

Florida Blue customers will remain in-network with Cleveland Clinic Florida after the two sides announced Friday they reached a new multiyear contract.

According to Cleveland Clinic, there was a Sunday deadline to finalize a deal.

Instead, patients with Florida Blue employer-sponsored plans, Affordable Care Act marketplace coverage and Medicare Advantage plans will continue to have access to in-network care.

“This agreement protects patients, helps control health care costs for individuals and businesses, and recognizes the value of the care Cleveland Clinic provides across South Florida,” Florida Blue said in a statement.

“We appreciate Cleveland Clinic Florida’s collaborative approach which enabled us to reach a fair and sustainable agreement and look forward to continuing to partner with them to support the well-being of the community we collectively serve.”

Weston-based Cleveland Clinic Florida operates five hospitals and multiple outpatient centers across Broward, Palm Beach, Martin, St. Lucie, and Indian River counties.

“We are pleased that this agreement prevents any interruptions in care for our patients and reinforces our shared commitment to their health and well-being,” Cleveland Clinic said in a news release announcing the deal.

Cleveland Clinic Florida avoided becoming the third major health system in Broward County to go out-of-network for Florida Blue members this year, following Broward Health and Memorial Healthcare System.

