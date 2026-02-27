Florida measles count at 114, including 83 in Collier. One adult case at Naples school

A public charter school in Naples has confirmed a measles exposure on campus after a visitor tested positive.

Health officials verified that an infected adult was on the campus of Naples Classical Academy for less than three hours on Feb. 10.

As a precaution, the academy has canceled all public events through March 3.

Statewide, as of Feb. 21, there have been 114 cases reported, according to a Department of Health online database refreshed each Thursday. That's up from 92 a week ago.

The health department notified the academy of the measles case and has been in daily communication with administrators, Head of School Christopher Wester said.

Wester said no additional cases have been reported at the academy since the exposure and that he believes the situation is under control.

The exposure comes amid heightened concern about measles in Southwest Florida. The case count in Collier jumped from 66 to 83 over the past week – including several dozen at Ave Maria University. Lee County has reported two.

The K-12 Naples Classical Academy, part of the Collier school district, is about 19 miles west of Ave Maria University.

