Upheaval at Orange County Public Schools, the Space Coast's big year and hidden Orlando

Orange County Public Schools enrollment

(0:00) Orange County Public Schools is home to more than 200,000 students making it one of the largest school districts in the state.

Despite a growing population, the district may have to close some neighborhood schools.

And school districts across the state including Miami, Tampa, and Duval are closing traditional public schools.

Guest:

Maria Vazquez, superintendent of Orange County Public Schools.

Florida's Space Coast

(21:00) This is of the most important years in decades for Florida's space industry.

NASA this week announced a major overhaul of its effort to return to the moon, a journey that will blast off from the Space Coast as early as April.

Guests:

Brendan Byrne , Brendan Byrne, Central Florida Public Media space reporter and host of the 'Are We There Yet?' podcast.

, Brendan Byrne, Central Florida Public Media space reporter and host of the 'Are We There Yet?' podcast. Greg Autry, Space Czar and Associate Provost at the University of Central Florida.

Hidden Orlando

(37:48) Orlando Airport is the busiest in the state thanks in large part to Disney World and other theme parks.

But Central Florida and Orlando are much more than roller coasters and super hero attractions.

Guest:



Ricky Ly, founder of TastyChomps Orlando Food Guide.

