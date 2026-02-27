© 2026 All Rights reserved WUSF
The Florida Roundup
The Florida Roundup is a live, weekly call-in show with a distinct focus on the issues affecting Floridians. Each Friday at noon, listeners can engage in the conversation with journalists, newsmakers and other Floridians about change, policy and the future of our lives in the sunshine state.Join our host, WLRN’s Tom Hudson, broadcasting from Miami.

Upheaval at Orange County Public Schools, the Space Coast's big year and hidden Orlando

WLRN Public Media
Published February 27, 2026 at 3:52 PM EST
WLRN's Tom Hudson (left), host of The Florida Roundup, on stage with Central Florida Public Media's Brendan Byrne (center) and Greg Autry, Space Czar for the University of Central Florida (left) during a live broadcast with an audience at the Central Florida Public Media studios on February 27, 2026.
WLRN
This week on "The Florida Roundup," we were live in Orlando. We spoke with Orange County Schools Superintendent Maria Vazquez about possible school closures, got an update about the space industry and more.

Orange County Public Schools enrollment 

(0:00) Orange County Public Schools is home to more than 200,000 students making it one of the largest school districts in the state.

Despite a growing population, the district may have to close some neighborhood schools.

And school districts across the state including Miami, Tampa, and Duval are closing traditional public schools.

Guest:

  • Maria Vazquez, superintendent of Orange County Public Schools. 

Florida's Space Coast 

(21:00) This is of the most important years in decades for Florida's space industry.

NASA this week announced a major overhaul of its effort to return to the moon, a journey that will blast off from the Space Coast as early as April.

Guests:

  • Brendan Byrne, Brendan Byrne, Central Florida Public Media space reporter and host of the 'Are We There Yet?' podcast. 
  • Greg Autry, Space Czar and Associate Provost at the University of Central Florida. 

Hidden Orlando

(37:48) Orlando Airport is the busiest in the state thanks in large part to Disney World and other theme parks.

But Central Florida and Orlando are much more than roller coasters and super hero attractions.

Guest:

  • Ricky Ly, founder of TastyChomps Orlando Food Guide.

