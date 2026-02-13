© 2026 All Rights reserved WUSF
Your Florida
State lawmakers are making decisions that touch your life, every day. Like how roads get built and why so many feathers get ruffled over naming an official state bird. Your Florida is a reporting project that seeks to help you grasp the workings of state government.

Florida abortion rights advocates push Reproductive Freedom Act

WUSF | By Douglas Soule
Published February 13, 2026 at 5:00 AM EST
A large group of people holding signs in front of a Capitol building
Douglas Soule
/
WUSF
Abortion rights activists rallying on the Florida Capitol Complex on Thursday, Feb. 12, 2026.

Florida abortion rights advocates rallied at the Capitol, urging lawmakers to pass the Reproductive Freedom Act and roll back the state’s six-week abortion ban. It's not likely to happen anytime soon.

Florida abortion rights advocates are urging the Legislature to pass the Reproductive Freedom Act, which aims to peel back restrictive policies like the six-week abortion ban.

“Reproductive health care is health care,” said Michelle Grimsley Shindano, Planned Parenthood Florida Action’s director of policy and government affairs, after a rally outside the Capitol.

“So it is a human right to be able to receive health care, and so why shouldn't we continue to fight for that?” she continued.

There's certainly a long fight ahead. The legislation, SB 1308/HB 1151, isn’t likely to pass this legislative session or any in the near future.

Democratic lawmakers joined activists at the rally. But the Capitol is controlled by a GOP supermajority that's largely against abortions.

Since Roe v. Wade was overturned, they’ve significantly restricted abortion access.

“As pro-life Americans, it is incumbent on us to be the voice of the voiceless," Gov Ron DeSantis has said.

Michelle Grimsley Shindano, Planned Parenthood Florida Action’s director of policy and government affairs, after a Florida Capitol Complex abortion rights rally on Feb. 12, 2026.
Douglas Soule
/
WUSF
Michelle Grimsley Shindano, Planned Parenthood Florida Action’s director of policy and government affairs, after a Florida Capitol Complex abortion rights rally on Feb. 12, 2026.

If you have any questions about state government or the legislative process, you can ask the Your Florida team by clicking here.

This story was produced by WUSF as part of a statewide journalism initiative funded by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.
Politics Your Florida2026 Florida LegislatureAbortionPlanned ParenthoodHealth News Florida
Douglas Soule
Tallahassee can feel far away — especially for anyone who’s driven on a congested Florida interstate. But for me, it’s home.
See stories by Douglas Soule
