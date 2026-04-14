Voters reelect the mayors of Port Richey and New Port Richey

The results are in, and the voters of Pasco County have spoken in the county's municipal elections.

About 20 percent of the eligible voters cast a ballot in four of Pasco's cities.

New Port Richey Mayor Chopper Davis was leading in his quest for reelection. Unofficials results have him with 43 percent, followed by Marlowe Jones with 22 percent, Daisy Thomas with 20 percent and Kelly Mothershead Timmons with 15 percent.

Voters in Port Richey reelected John Eric Hoover as mayor. He got 61 percent, to Linda Rodriguez's 39 percent.

In Dade City's race for city commission's Group 2, Michael Stout defeated Steve Van Gorden, 56 to 44 percent.

In St. Leo, challenger William Hamilton defeated incumbent commission member Tory England, 58 to 42 percent. Voters also overwhelmingly approved an amendment to the town charter that changes some of the terms of elected offices.

Early votes and vote by mail ballots have yet to be counted but won't likely tip any of the races.