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Voters reelect the mayors of Port Richey and New Port Richey

WUSF | By Steve Newborn
Published April 14, 2026 at 10:28 PM EDT
Old courthouse exterior
Pasco County Clerk of Court
This is the historic Pasco County Courthouse in Dade City.

Municipal elections were held in four cities with about 20 percent of the eligible voters casting a ballot.

The results are in, and the voters of Pasco County have spoken in the county's municipal elections.

About 20 percent of the eligible voters cast a ballot in four of Pasco's cities.

New Port Richey Mayor Chopper Davis was leading in his quest for reelection. Unofficials results have him with 43 percent, followed by Marlowe Jones with 22 percent, Daisy Thomas with 20 percent and Kelly Mothershead Timmons with 15 percent.

Voters in Port Richey reelected John Eric Hoover as mayor. He got 61 percent, to Linda Rodriguez's 39 percent.

In Dade City's race for city commission's Group 2, Michael Stout defeated Steve Van Gorden, 56 to 44 percent.

In St. Leo, challenger William Hamilton defeated incumbent commission member Tory England, 58 to 42 percent. Voters also overwhelmingly approved an amendment to the town charter that changes some of the terms of elected offices.

Early votes and vote by mail ballots have yet to be counted but won't likely tip any of the races.

election results
Pasco County supervisor of elections
Unofficial results of Tuesday's elections

Tags
Politics Pasco CountyElectionsPort RicheyNew Port Richey
Steve Newborn
I cover Florida’s unending series of issues with the environment and politics in the Tampa Bay area.
See stories by Steve Newborn
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