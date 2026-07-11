Sarasota County proposes very small reduction to property tax rate

With heightened attention on how much local governments collect in property taxes and how they spend it, Sarasota County is eyeing a tiny reduction in its overall tax rate for the next budget.

The modest tax cut plan comes despite swirling uncertainty over how basic county services would continue to function if voters approve steep reductions in property taxes during the November r eferendum for Amendment 3 . For months, county officials have sounded the alarm on how the proposal could upend their budget.

County Commissioner Mark Smith told Suncoast Searchlight that if the measure passes, the county may need to take a hard look at raising the rate. Sarasota County estimates that if the referendum passes, it would lose $87 million by 2029.

“That’s going to be one of the discussions, other than cutting services and figuring out where we’re going to get the other revenue,” Smith said.

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Under the recommended tax cut, the millage for county government services would drop from 4.114 to 4.1133 — a 0.017% decrease. The small reduction is on the back of rate cuts for Health and Human Services and Mosquito Control. The rate for the general fund, on the other hand, would increase under the proposal.

Sarasota County Sarasota County Commissioner Mark Smith says if Amendment 3 passes in November, the county may need to take a hard look at raising the millage rate.

Property tax rates are measured in terms of millage. One mill equals $1 of tax for every $1,000 of a property's taxable value.

With taxable value set to go up 2.42%, the county will see an increase in total revenue, and the average homeowner will pay more in taxes.

Kim Radtke, the county’s director of financial management, made clear to commissioners at a meeting this week that the current proposal would be the “not to exceed” rate. When the board decides the final millage in September, the rate could be lower.

The total county budget is expected to stay very close to flat, about $2.52 billion.

Although the county no longer projects a shortfall in the years ahead, assuming the property tax referendum fails, commissioners have tightened their belt and asked department heads to do the same. Constitutional officers, such as the sheriff and supervisor of elections, were requested not to exceed a 1.6% budget increase.

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Although the total rate for Sarasota County taxpayers has declined since 2020, the general revenue fund has fluctuated.

If the reduced rate for Health and Human Services is approved, the department would see a revenue drop of about $1.76 million.

Millages for Mosquito Control and debt service on the Environmentally Sensitive Lands Protection Program and Legacy Trail would also be reduced under the proposal. Mosquito Control would see a revenue dip of $189,710.

The county has also ceased two Breeze Transit bus routes and reviewed the costs and necessities of major capital projects, such as the Longboat Key Library and sheriff’s aviation hangar.

The moves come amid an especially uncertain budget season for local governments in Florida.

County Administrator Jonathan Lewis had previously told the commission at a budget workshop in June that he did not feel the public would support the property tax measure once they learned what it could mean for their everyday services.

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During his initial push, Gov. Ron DeSantis said the reform was necessary to combat Florida’s skyrocketing cost of living. But officials across the state have warned that the sharp reduction of property tax revenue would impact services to public safety, emergency services, libraries, parks and roads.

“They’re going to make a political decision for political benefit and then we’re going to be stuck with how to make it work,” County Commissioner Tom Knight previously told Suncoast Searchlight, adding that making it work will be “almost impossible.”