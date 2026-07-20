Vote411, the League of Women Voters 2026 Online nonpartisan voter guide is activated

The League of Women Voters has activated its free, online, nonpartisan voter guide, Vote411.org, in time for the August 18 Primary Election.

The guide includes county, state, and federal races and referenda that will appear on each voter's ballot.

Vote411 provides voters with information to help them make decisions at the ballot box.

Candidate responses to questions posed to them are published as submitted, without editing or endorsement. Candidate profiles will continue to be added as additional responses are received before the election.

How it works: Go online at www.Vote411.org. Enter your address to find what is on your primary ballot, plus information on candidates and where they stand and on issues.

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