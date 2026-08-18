© 2026 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WUSF's Wake Up Call
Our daily newsletter, delivered first thing weekdays, keeps you connected to your community with news, culture, national NPR headlines, and more.
Subscribe
Florida primary elections: Florida governor, Senate, U.S. House and statewide offices
Art image says 2026 Elections on a blue background with a U.S. flag ghosted out
Vote 2026
WUSF is focused on empowering your participation in democracy. We’ve created places where you can ask questions about the election process, the issues and candidates. That feedback will inform the reporting you see here. We’re listening.

Hernando County school board race goes to runoff after a three-vote difference

WUSF | By Nancy Guan
Published August 18, 2026 at 10:00 PM EDT
Collage of older woman with glasses next to a headshot of a younger woman with brown hair. Both smile for the camera
Hernando County School District (left photo); Kara Champion's Facebook (right)
The Hernando County School Board District 5 race will go to a runoff between Susan Duval and Kara Champion.

The District 5 race will go to a runoff after a three-vote difference between the top two candidates — longtime educator Susan Duval and newcomer Kara Champion. Below are other results in Hernando County as well.

Longtime school board member Susan Duval fell short by three votes against newcomer Kara Champion for the District 5 race, setting the two up for a face-off in the November general election.

Duval received 13,714 votes (38.95%), while Champion got 13,717 (38.96%).

Amanda Cunningham-Rud, the third candidate, received 7,781 votes (22.10%).

Champion out-fundraised Duval by nearly $30,000, receiving contributions from various individuals as well as real estate companies that funded the two other candidates on the conservative slate on the ballot.

Duval funded about $2,000 to her own campaign.

Duval, 79, is a registered Democrat and was first elected to the District 5 seat in 2014. She started teaching in Hernando County schools in 1969 and served as the principal of Springstead High School for 11 years before retiring and making her run for the school board.

Champion, 28, is the daughter of Hernando County Commissioner Steve Champion. Her family’s business, American Gun & Pawn, is listed as her primary source of income.

In the District 1 race, Dana Pearce, a veteran public school educator, won against incumbent Mark C. Johnson with 52.2% of the vote.

Johnson, a staunch opponent of Diversity Equity and Inclusion (DEI) and Critical Race Theory, was listed among a number of state and local candidates who signed a pledge to parental rights on the Moms for Liberty website.

Though school board races are nonpartisan, culture war issues have made Florida public schools a battleground for political interests in recent years.

Pearce recently retired from Springstead High School, where she served as principal for seven years. She told WUSF previously at a candidate forum that she is "not about politics, headlines or special interests."

In the District 3 race, incumbent Shannon Rodriguez won with 65.3% of the vote against her opponent Luciano Stefan Vignali.

Rodriguez was backed by the conservative group Moms for Liberty when she was first elected to the board in 2022 and came under fire for reporting a school teacher to the Florida Department of Education in 2023 for showing a Disney movie featuring a gay character.

Voter turnout for primary elections in Hernando County was 27.7%

Complete results from the Hernando County Supervisor of Elections.

U.S. Congress

State House

Board of County Commissioners

School Board

Circuit Judge

Voter Turnout
Tags
Politics 2026 ElectionsHernando County
Nancy Guan
As WUSF's general assignment reporter, I cover a variety of topics across the greater Tampa Bay region.
See stories by Nancy Guan
Related Stories
  1. Three seats on the Hernando County School Board are up for election this year
  2. Why Florida voters shouldn’t overlook Tuesday’s primary election
  3. Florida voters reject the partisan school board amendment
  4. Gauging the mood of the electorate as voters cast their ballots for primary elections
Thanks to you, WUSF is here — delivering fact-based news and stories that reflect our community.⁠ Your support powers everything we do.
Donate Now