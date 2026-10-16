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Vote 2026
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Early voting starts Monday across the Tampa Bay area. Here's where you can cast your ballot

WUSF | By Meghan Bowman
Published October 16, 2026 at 5:00 AM EDT
close-up of an election ballot
Carl Lisciandrello
/
WUSF

Early voting runs through Nov. 1, and the deadline to request a mail-in ballot is Oct. 22.

If you want to beat the mad rush to the polls for the Nov. 3 midterm elections, you can cast your ballots early starting Monday, Oct. 19, across the greater Tampa Bay region.

Polling locations will open at 7 a.m. in counties across the area (except Hernando County, which opens early voting on Thursday, Oct. 22).

WUSF's VOTER GUIDE: Compare the candidates for the 2026 elections

And if you want to bypass the polls all together and vote by mail, a reminder that the deadline to request a vote-by-mail ballot is Thursday, Oct. 22.

Here are the dates and locations to find an early-voting location near you. Just click the links to find the polling locations in your county:

If you'd rather hand your mail-in ballot to someone instead of snail-mailing it, you can do that too. Secure ballot intake stations will be located at early voting sites.

But if you wait until Election Day, you'll have to drop off your ballot at your Supervisor of Elections' office before they close at 7 p.m. to be counted.

What to bring with you to vote

Whether you vote early or in person on election day, you must bring a current and valid photo ID with a signature. Here are the valid types of ID that will be accepted:

  • Florida driver's license or ID card issued by FDHSMV
  • U.S. passport
  • Debit or credit card
  • Military ID
  • Student ID
  • Retirement center ID
  • Neighborhood association ID
  • Public assistance ID
  • Veteran health ID card issued by the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs
  • License to carry a concealed weapon or firearm (issued pursuant to section 790.09)
  • Employee ID card issued by any branch, department, agency, or entity of the Federal Government, the state, a county, or a municipality

A reminder: No photography is allowed in polling places, with one exception — a ballot selfie. While some states prohibit the practice, Floridians are permitted to snap a photo of their ballot in the booth.
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Politics 2026 ElectionsEarly VotingVote By Mail
Meghan Bowman
I love getting to know people and covering issues that matter most to our audience. I get to do that every day as WUSF’s community engagement reporter. I focus on Your Florida, a project connecting Floridians with their state government.
See stories by Meghan Bowman
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