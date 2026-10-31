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Leela Gray stumps to get out the vote as election day nears

WUSF | By Steve Newborn
Published October 31, 2026 at 7:30 AM EDT
Woman speaking at a podium
Facebook
Candidate for Congress Leela Gray speaks at a rally Friday night at Bethel Community Baptist Church in St. Petersburg.

Gray is running against incumbent Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna in Congressional District 13, which includes most of Pinellas County outside St. Petersburg.

Leela Gray appeared with Democratic candidate for governor David Jolly and other Democratic hopefuls Friday night at Bethel Community Baptist Church in St. Petersburg.

She is in an uphill race to unseat Republican incumbent Anna Paulina Luna in District 13, which includes most of Pinellas County north of St. Petersburg.

Leela she said her campaign has focused on affordability issues, health care and veterans.

The retired Army brigadier general has focused on cost-of-living issues.

"This election is about putting people and families first," she said. "Our community, our entire community, our entire state deserves leaders who will fight for the cost of living crisis that's gripping our families and businesses. Our community deserves a leader who will fight this rampant culture of corruption and not take the side of the enemy. Luna does not understand those concepts."

She contrasted her record of military service with Luna’s.

"I worked multiple jobs in high school, and I worked multiple jobs in college, and I worked my way through college, and then I found myself in the Army, and I spent 30 years in uniform," she said. "I deployed three times. I commanded troops four times."

"My entire life's work has been grounded in service over self, and my experience in leadership is a very sharp contrast to Anna Paulina Luna," Gray said. "She spends her time serving herself and her donors."

Gray told WUSF's voter guide that she would take on corporations and insurance monopolies that are driving up insurance premiums. She also said she supports a middle-class tax cut.

She faces a tough battle in this district, which was redrawn by the Republican-dominated Legislature to make it even more red. Redistricting excised blue-leaning St. Petersburg and Gulfport.

In Luna's last race in 2024, Luna beat Democrat Whitney Fox by around 10 percentage points.

Map of congressional district
State of Florida
This is a map of the redrawn Congressional District 13.

Tags
Politics Anna Paulina LunaLeela Gray2026 Elections
Steve Newborn
I cover Florida’s unending series of issues with the environment and politics in the Tampa Bay area.
See stories by Steve Newborn
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