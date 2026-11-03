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LIVE: Florida general election results for governor, Senate, U.S. House and statewide offices
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Hernando County election results: Republican Laurel Lee holds onto Congressional District 15 seat

WUSF | By Jessica Meszaros
Published November 3, 2026 at 8:44 PM EST
Blonde woman in white dress standing at a podium which hangs a sign that reads "Laurel Lee Congress." Behind her are white curtains; red, white and blue balloons; and green potted plants.
Laurel Lee Campaign Website
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Laurel Lee ran to keep her Congressional seat in Florida's District 15.

Lee has been a member of Congress since 2023, and before that she was appointed by Gov. Ron DeSantis as Florida’s 36th secretary of state between 2019 and 2022.

Republican incumbent Laurel Lee defeated her Democratic challenger Robert People on Tuesday night with 54% of the vote in Florida’s 15th District.

She’s been a member of Congress since 2023, and before that she was appointed by Gov. Ron DeSantis as Florida’s 36th secretary of state between 2019 and 2022.

Lee was also previously a federal prosecutor for the U.S. Attorney's Office in the Middle District of Florida, and a circuit court judge for Florida’s 13th Judicial Court in Hillsborough County.

Her campaign talking points included the economy, community safety, the Second Amendment, energy, veterans and education.

Lee’s unsuccessful opponent, People, focused his campaign on affordability, clean energy, Medicare for all, women's health, and protecting the LGBTQ+ community.

A new congressional map reset the boundaries of District 15 this election to include Hernando and Citrus counties, along with portions of Hillsborough and Pasco counties.

Complete Hernando County election results

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Politics 2026 ElectionsHernando CountyLaurel Lee
Jessica Meszaros
Jessica Meszaros is a reporter and host of Morning Edition at WUSF Public Media.
See stories by Jessica Meszaros
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