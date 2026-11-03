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LIVE: Florida general election results for governor, Senate, U.S. House and statewide offices
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Hillsborough County election results: Castor reelected in redrawn District 14 

WUSF | By Gabriella Paul
Published November 3, 2026 at 8:33 PM EST
Woman with bob sits near microphone
Alex Brandon
/
AP
Rep. Kathy Castor, D-Fla., questions witnesses during a hearing of a special House committee dedicated to countering China, on Capitol Hill, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, in Washington.

In a momentous victory over former state Rep. Mike Beltran, Rep. Kathy Castor held her congressional seat representing District 14, which was redrawn by the Florida Legislature this year. 

With 51% of the vote, U.S. Rep. Kathy Castor (D-Tampa) held her 20-year congressional seat for District 14 over Republican former state Rep. Mike Beltran, who calls himself “Maga Mike.”

It’s a momentous win in one of four congressional districts that were redrawn by Florida’s Republican-controlled legislature to flip seats to the GOP this year, as the Florida Phoenix reports. 

Florida’s 14th Congressional District, representing Tampa and parts of Hillsborough County, was shifted to absorb conservative-leaning voters in the southern and eastern parts of the county.

The district became a hotspot for last-minute political spending and advertisements.

Independent voter Shane Lisinski in Tampa says he was bombarded with messaging.

He said Beltran broke through his feed the most.

“Beltran, that's like the one name I know persistently,” Lisinski said. “Like, I've heard him come through my TV, through YouTube, all over the place.”

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Politics 2026 ElectionsHillsborough CountyKathy CastorMike BeltranHillsborough County Commission
Gabriella Paul
I tell stories about history and equity across the greater Tampa Bay region. In my reporting, which spans everything from Ybor City's cigar-rolling tradition to AI's impact on Gen Z job seekers, I aim to answer the question: How did we get here?
See stories by Gabriella Paul
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