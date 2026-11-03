Hillsborough County election results: Castor reelected in redrawn District 14 

With 51% of the vote, U.S. Rep. Kathy Castor (D-Tampa) held her 20-year congressional seat for District 14 over Republican former state Rep. Mike Beltran, who calls himself “Maga Mike.”

It’s a momentous win in one of four congressional districts that were redrawn by Florida’s Republican-controlled legislature to flip seats to the GOP this year, as the Florida Phoenix reports.

Florida’s 14th Congressional District, representing Tampa and parts of Hillsborough County, was shifted to absorb conservative-leaning voters in the southern and eastern parts of the county.

The district became a hotspot for last-minute political spending and advertisements.

Independent voter Shane Lisinski in Tampa says he was bombarded with messaging.

He said Beltran broke through his feed the most.

“Beltran, that's like the one name I know persistently,” Lisinski said. “Like, I've heard him come through my TV, through YouTube, all over the place.”

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