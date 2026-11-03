'Your voice does matter': USF students cast their votes on Election Day

With Election Day underway, University of South Florida students on the Tampa campus gathered Tuesday at a third-floor polling place in the Marshall Student Center to cast their votes.

Students used the opportunity not only to make their voices heard, but also to address the issues they felt were most important.

For instance, student Jenna Abbas said healthcare is one of her biggest concerns.

“So I think it's really important to represent those people who want healthcare for everyone, because everyone deserves healthcare," Abbas said. "And in this country, there are so many people who are so sick, and they have so many diseases that they're just, like, uncontrollable."

Other students like Anelie Arenas encouraged those on the fence about voting to “just go and do it."

“Every vote counts because that little vote that you think won't matter will make the biggest difference, like maybe that final vote that you put in is the vote that causes an elected official to win, and that's going to help us keep building our country, our state, and our education more, and I honestly think just go and do it,” Arenas said. “Your voice does matter regardless of who you are."

Polls are open until 7 pm. If you're in line by then, you are still allowed to vote.