Citrus County's 2050 plan: 4 things to know about the county's future

Citrus County is updating its long-term plan for growth and development, a process that could shape decisions about housing, transportation, land use and environmental protection through 2050.

The county's current comprehensive plan was adopted in 1990. As the county's population has grown, officials say the update will help prepare for future needs using newer data and projections.

The county has worked with Inspire Placemaking Collective to gather public input through workshops, pop up events, online surveys and other activities. According to the county, more than 1,400 surveys have been collected, and hundreds of residents and other stakeholders have participated in discussions.

Here are four things to know about the plan and what it could mean for Citrus County.

1. The county is preparing for future growth

Citrus County's population has increased since its current comprehensive plan was adopted in 1990. The update will help the community prepare for long-erm needs using information, data and projections that were not available when the existing plan was developed, according to Growth Management Director Eric Landon.

A comprehensive plan is a long-term guide for local government decisions. It establishes goals and policies for land use, housing, transportation, infrastructure and public services while providing guidance for landowners and developers.

The updated plan covers several areas, including housing, transportation, conservation, recreation, coastal management and public facilities.

The county is working to direct growth toward areas that are safe and suitable for development while discouraging development in more sensitive areas, Landon said.

More than 30% of Citrus County is conservation land that cannot be developed, according to Landon.

The policies ultimately adopted could influence where future development occurs and how the county plans for infrastructure and community services.

Photo courtesy of Citrus County Government. / Manatees and scuba divers in Kings Bay, GA.

2. Environmental advocates want stronger protections for natural resources

Citrus County's waterways and natural landscapes are important to its identity, recreation opportunities and tourism economy. As the population grows, environmental advocates say the county must consider how development could affect those resources.

The comprehensive plan update is an important opportunity to protect the county's natural resources and rural character, said Nathan A. Bullian, president of the TOOFAR Water and Natural Resources Foundation Inc.

TOOFAR is a volunteer civic organization and nonprofit that has worked to protect Citrus County's waterways and natural resources for more than 30 years.

In a statement, the organization said development and population growth could threaten groundwater recharge, wetlands, wildlife habitat and connections between natural habitats. It also raised concerns about stormwater management and pollution associated with expanded septic systems, fertilizers and impervious surfaces such as roads.

"Without adequate protections in the new plan these resources are at risk and Citrus County would cease to be a part of the 'Nature Coast' in any meaningful sense," the organization said.

TOOFAR said it is working with residents, community organizations and local leaders to advocate for development policies that protect the county's waterways, landscapes and ecological heritage.

The updated plan includes conservation and coastal management sections. The final policies could help determine how environmental protection is considered in future development decisions.

Photo courtesy of Citrus County Government / Old Courthouse Heritage Museum in downtown Inverness.

3. Residents have helped shape the draft plan

Residents have been able to share their priorities through online surveys, public workshops, pop-up events, a community idea wall and other activities.

The county has published draft goals, objectives and policies for residents to review and comment on.

4. The plan will go before county boards for discussion and approval

The county is currently working to incorporate public feedback into the draft comprehensive plan, Landon said.

Once that work is complete, the plan will be scheduled for discussion and approval by the Planning and Development Commission and the Board of County Commissioners.

The process is expected to continue through winter 2027, according to the county's project timeline, which began in fall 2025.

Residents can review the draft documents and learn more about the update on the county's Comprehensive Plan website .

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