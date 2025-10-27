Tampa General plans to build a hospital as part of Citrus County expansion

Tampa General Hospital is expanding its footprint in Citrus County with the acquisition of a 53-acre property adjacent to the TGH Crystal River Emergency Center in Citrus Hills.

Plans for the site include a hospital, medical office building, central energy plant and helipad, according to a TGH news release.

This is the latest addition to TGH North, which encompasses the Tampa General facilities in Hernando and Citrus counties, north of Tampa.

Steve Short, TGH's executive vice president of strategic growth, said the system is excited about how this expansion could transform care for the "burgeoning Citrus Hills community."

“This new property is another opportunity to leverage the full power and scale of Tampa General’s network to connect patients we serve in the TGH North market to the same specialized services, renowned clinical expertise, coordinated care and exceptional outcomes we offer at our leading academic medical center," Short said in the news release.

The hospital system formed TGH North when it purchased the Bravara Health network in 2023. It includes three hospitals, one freestanding emergency room, two ambulatory surgery centers and 10 primary care and specialty facilities.