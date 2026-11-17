Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Cabinet agreed Tuesday to spend $20.5 million to purchase 30 acres at the tip of Clearwater Beach Island.

“That is the first major coastal acquisition in Pinellas County, so good job on doing that,” DeSantis said in a brief conference call with Attorney General James Uthmeier, Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson and Chief Financial Officer Blaise Ingoglia.

DeSantis and the Cabinet are scheduled to hold one more meeting in the current lineup on Dec. 15. All three Cabinet members will return in 2027 with Governor-elect Byron Donalds.

Staff presentation from the Board of Trustees of the Internal Improvement Trust Fund stated the acquisition increases public access at Caladesi Island State Park and strengthens a network of nearly 18 miles of protected barrier islands within the Pinellas County Aquatic Preserve.

“The subject property contains multiple coastal natural communities, including beach dune, coastal strand, coastal grassland, and mangrove swamp,” the staff report states. “These habitats are increasingly threatened by development, and protecting the property would help buffer Caladesi Island State Park while preserving one of Pinellas County’s remaining natural shorelines.”

The Tampa Bay Times reported that in 2024 the land was listed at $37.5 million as part of a package with a 3,400-square-foot beachfront mansion.

The staff report notes “a portion of the subject property contains an elevated 3,434-square-foot single-family residence constructed in 1987. This portion of the subject property is non-conservation lands that were acquired solely to facilitate the acquisition of the conservation lands contained within the subject property.”

Separately, DeSantis and the Cabinet approved a $10.9 million purchase using Florida Forever funds for a conservation easement on 4,700-acres of the Pace Lake Ranch property, which would close a gap between conservation lands in southern Alachua County eastward to the Ocala National Forest.

The easement designation allows active agricultural operations to continue in exchange for prohibiting residential or commercial development.

Six other easements in Leon, Alachua, DeSoto, Hardee, Hendry, Charlotte and Osceola counties were approved using funding from the Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services’ Rural and Family Lands Protection Program.