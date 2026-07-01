'Time is of the essence': Rays begin search for stadium construction manager

The Tampa Bay Rays have initiated the procurement process for a construction manager that can “mobilize immediately” to build the team’s proposed $2.3 billion baseball stadium.

The request for qualifications, posted on the team’s website on Monday, offers some timeline specifics that reflect the sense of urgency of the Rays’ new ownership group.

According to the document, the Rays are planning an Aug. 14 announcement of the selected “construction manager at risk,” which would oversee the “construction, commissioning and close-out of the project.” A notice to proceed is anticipated the same day, meaning initial building permits, insurance and funding would need to be secured.

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The selected firm must have the building ready for occupation by Dec. 31, 2028, with final completion by March 1, 2029.

“Time is of the essence,” the Rays’ request reads. “As is evidenced by the milestone dates noted herein, the successful (construction manager) and the (construction manager’s) key staff will be expected to enter expeditiously into the negotiated agreement and commence services immediately.”

The Rays are negotiating with Hillsborough County and city of Tampa on the final definitive documents needed to secure $976 million in public financing for the stadium, which would anchor the team’s $8 billion multiuse development. The Rays have committed more than $1.25 billion for just the ballpark.

The Hillsborough County Commission and Tampa City Council must approve the final agreements.

Like most public-private projects of this size, it will use a “construction manager at risk” model, in which the builder agrees to a “guaranteed maximum price.” By locking in a cost ceiling, the contract effectively shifts the financial risk of budget overruns away from taxpayers and the team and places it on the construction firm.

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During its procurement process, the firm must obtain competitive bids from potential subcontractors and suppliers, then collaborate with the Rays and the architect before contracting.

“Further, (construction manager) shall present ways in which it intends to engage the community and utilize local subcontractors and suppliers,” the document reads.

The Rays also list some previously reported ballpark specifics: The Rays want a fixed-roof, climate-controlled ballpark of about 1.3 million gross square feet, and plans call for about 28,000 seats with “special event capacity expandability.”

Other stadium specifics in the document include:



Three primary seating levels (main, mezzanine, upper), with general, premium and group areas.

Premium areas will feature enhanced seating and access to club lounges, suites, bars and dining areas.

Group areas will include small seating groupings such as living room boxes or theater seating.

A number of “standing room only” tickets are also expected to be made available.

About 350,000 to 450,000 square feet will be dedicated to concourses and circulation.

About 60,000 to 100,000 square feet will go to concessions, kitchens and team stores.

About 70,000 to 100,000 square feet will be used for locker rooms, clubhouses and training areas.

There will be a media center with press box, broadcast booths and TV truck facilities.

The iconic rays aquarium — now found in center field at Tropicana Field — is also part of the plan.

The stadium is slated to go on about 130 acres now used by Hillsborough College's Dale Mabry campus in Tampa’s Drew Park neighborhood.

The stadium construction manager would not be responsible for any of the surrounding development, which would include a relocated college campus.

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday signed the 2026-27 state budget, which includes $50 million for the college and related infrastructure tied to the stadium.