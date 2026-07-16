The Lightning's 2026-27 schedule is out. Here are 10 things to know about it

The Tampa Bay Lightning will play the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden on Oct. 1 to begin a 2026-27 NHL schedule that includes two extra games and other modifications from previous years.

Two days later, on a Saturday, the Bolts host their home opener against the Washington Capitals and the league’s new all-time goals leader, Alex Ovechkin. The Oct. 3 game opens a three-game homestand at Benchmark International Arena.

The NHL, which announced the schedule Thursday, has gone from an 82- to 84-game slate for the first time since the 1992-94 season, a change agreed to by the players and owners to provide more time between the end of the playoffs, the draft in June and free agency in July.

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The move creates a more balanced schedule in which teams meet divisional opponents four times (twice home and away), other teams in their conference three times, and two games (home and away) against teams in the other conference.

For the Lightning, that adds up to 28 games against the Atlantic, 24 games against the Metropolitan, and 32 against the Western Conference. It also means an even split of 42 games home and away.

If you continue doing the math, the overall schedule holds 1,344 games – most in NHL history – that begin in Raleigh on Sept. 29, when the Carolina Hurricanes raise their Stanley Cup banner before facing off against the Florida Panthers.

Speaking of numbers, here are 10 things of interest on the Lightning’s itinerary.

Great ideas: Fans unable to make the home opener will have one more scheduled opportunity to see Ovechkin in Tampa when Washington visits Nov. 17. The 40-year-old Russian, who now has 929 career goals, decided to come back for a 22nd season to add to his legacy and because he believes his retooled Capitals team can make a run at a Stanley Cup.

Here’s Johnny: Ovechkin’s not the only storyline in the home opener. John Carlson, who spent 17 years on the Capitals’ blueline, is scheduled to play against his former team for the first time. The Bolts recently signed Carlson to a two-year deal. Washington traded Carlson to Anaheim in March, two months after the final Ducks-Capitals meeting. D.C. fans take note: Carlson won’t return to Washington until Tampa Bay visits March 15.

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Tkachuk, Tkachuk: Just when you thought the bitterness between Tampa Bay and Florida couldn’t get any worse, the Panthers traded for another Tkachuk to get under opponents’ skin. Bolts fans won’t get to boo brothers Brady and Matthew at home until Feb. 16, and again March 23. The rivals meet twice in Sunrise beforehand, Nov. 28 and Dec. 26. And don’t forget the preseason (see below)!

Vengeance served cold: In a physical series with four overtimes, Montreal knocked the Bolts out of the playoffs in seven games – Tampa Bay’s fourth straight first-round elimination. The Bolts get their first shot against Coach Martin St. Louis’ squad at Montreal on Dec. 2. The Canadiens’ first trip to Tampa will be a New Year’s Eve matinee.

Check out the full manuscript ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/ZviXVkfmpP — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) July 16, 2026

Clustered pucks: Tampa Bay will play eight times at home in November, more than any other month, and seven home games in both December and February. December and March feature the Bolts’ most road contests, with eight each. December will be their busiest month with 15 games.

Let’s play two: Playing on consecutive nights is difficult, especially on the road, and it tests goaltender depth. The Lightning will play 13 back-to-backs: eight on the road, four split home and away and one in Tampa. Those are times you’d expect to see newcomer Dennis Hildeby in net while Vezina Award-winner Andrei Vasilevskiy takes a day off.

Hockey night in Europe: Another NHL schedule tweak is the addition of nearly two dozen Monday afternoon games to increase primetime telecasts and “brand awareness” in European markets. This will affect Tampa Bay twice: at Boston on Jan. 18 and at Washington on March 15.

Luminaries: Tampa Bay surged into the 2026 Winter Olympics break on a 19-1-1 run, then seemed to lose some mojo when the season resumed 19 days later. In 2027, they will take off 10 days for All-Star Weekend on Long Island, New York, that will feature a 3-on-3 tournament pitting five teams of 11 players – Canada, Finland, Sweden, the U.S. and a World team. The format should provide plenty of slots for the likes of Vasilevskiy, Nikita Kucherov, Brandon Hagel and Brayden Point.

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Getting started: Lightning training camp opens in mid-September, and the new schedule format allows for only four preseason games. Two are against Florida, and neither should be considered just another exhibition affair. The rivals combined for 498 penalty minutes over their final two preseason meetings last fall, including a 312-minute melee in the finale. They meet in Tampa on Sept. 24 and at Sunrise on Sept. 26.

Tickets: Single-game seats will go on sale to the general public beginning Aug. 14 at 10 a.m. Special single-game pre-sales will begin the week of Aug. 10. Each pre-sale group will be notified of their specific date and time. Click here for more information.