USF Bulls lose for the first time under Brian Hartline, 17-13 to Temple

South Florida lost its first game under coach Brian Hartline on Saturday night, a lackluster 17-13 setback against American Conference rival Temple.

“A lot of self-inflicted wounds,” said Hartline.

Owls quarterback Ajani Sheppard broke loose on a 34-yard touchdown run with 3:08 for the winning points, capping a 10-play, 96-yard drive that chewed 5:24 off the clock.

The Bulls (4-1, 1-1) fell after the offense struggled in the first half for the second straight week. Last Saturday against Bowling Green, they pulled out a 14-6 win after being held scoreless through three quarters.

USF trailed Temple 10-3 at halftime after the offense amassed only 108 yards and was 1-for-6 on third-down conversions.

Hartline cited execution, alignment issues, dropped passes, and a “lack of discipline” leading to penalties that were “drive-killers.”

“The issues were always there, and they’re finally starting to kick us in the butt,” Hartline said.

The Bulls' kept the game close, but could not pin Temple near its own end zone in the waning minutes.

On the game-winning drive, the Owls took over on their own 4 after Luke Goater’s 56-yard punt. A pass interference penalty on USF’s Teddy Foster pushed the ball to the Owls’ 19. After Temple moved across midfield, Bulls defensive tackle Ryan Jenkins jumped offsides on third-and-1 to give the Owls a first down at the USF 37.

Sheppard dashed up the middle as the Bulls blitzed on third-and-7 for the touchdown.

Afterward, South Florida had two possessions but couldn't convert on fourth-and-8 near midfield and then fumbled an attempted lateral at its own 38 to end it.

Sheppard carried 14 times for 87 yards and completed nine of 14 passes for 92 yards. His 24-yard touchdown pass to JoJo Bermudez in the second quarter gave Temple (2-3, 1-1) a seven-point lead at the break.

USF opened the third quarter with a 14-play, 75-yard TD drive to tie the game at 10. D.J. Crowther, who finished with 68 rushing yards, capped the drive with a short-yardage touchdown run.

Temple nearly took the lead again on the next possession, which included a 29-yard pass from Sheppard to Jayce Freeman and a 34-yard run by Hunter Smith. Two plays later, Sheppard ran left for 14 yards but fumbled into the end zone, where C.J. Hicks recovered for a USF touchback.

Michael Van Buren Jr. completed 17 of 32 passing for 205 yards for South Florida.

Nico Gramatica made field goals from 35 and 49 yards but missed from 52 in the second quarter.

An announced crowd of 36,349 attended at Raymond James Stadium.

South Florida next travels to American Conference foe Texas-San Antonio for a Thursday night game on ESPN. Kickoff at the Alamodome is scheduled for 7:30.

“Everything’s under review,” said Hartline, adding “the guys’ work ethic, the way they practice, has been great.”

