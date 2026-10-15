Guardians edge Rays 3-2 to take a 2-1 advantage in AL Championship Series

AL CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES (Best of seven) Game 1 – Guardians 7, Rays 3

– Guardians 7, Rays 3 Game 2 – Rays 3, Guardians 1

– Rays 3, Guardians 1 Game 3 – Guardians 3, Rays 2 (Cleveland leads series, 2-1)

– Guardians 3, Rays 2 (Cleveland leads series, 2-1) Game 4 – Friday at Cleveland, 6 p.m.

– Friday at Cleveland, 6 p.m. Game 5 – Saturday at Cleveland, 8 p.m.

– Saturday at Cleveland, 8 p.m. Game 6 – Monday at Tropicana Field (if necessary), 5 or 8 p.m.

– Monday at Tropicana Field (if necessary), 5 or 8 p.m. Game 7 – Tuesday, Oct. 20 at Tropicana Field (if necessary), 8 p.m. TV: TBS

Radio: WDAE (95.7 FM/620 AM)



Petey Halpin hit a go-ahead, two-run homer, Gavin Williams struck out nine over five innings and the Cleveland Guardians beat the Tampa Bay Rays 3-2 in Game 3 Thursday to take a 2-1 lead in the American League Championship Series.

Game 4 in the best-of-seven matchup is scheduled for 6 p.m. Friday, though rain is forecast.

José Ramírez had two hits and Nathaniel Lowe added an RBI for the Guardians, who have won five of their last six playoff games since trailing the Chicago White Sox 2-0 in their AL Division Series.

Williams allowed two runs in five innings with one walk. He is 2-0 with a 2.16 ERA and 33 strikeouts over 16⅔ innings in four postseason games this season, including three starts.

Cleveland retired 16 of the Rays' last 17 batters. Daniel Espino, Erik Sabrowski, Hunter Gaddis and Cade Smith allowed only one baserunner the final four innings.

Smith stranded a runner at third in the eighth when he struck out Yandy Díaz in a 10-pitch at-bat, then pitched a 1-2-3 ninth.

Tampa Bay batters were retired in order in seven innings, and Junior Caminero had four strikeouts. Rays batters whiffed 13 times after combining for 14 in the first two games combined.

Thursday's game was moved up to a 1 p.m. start because of rain in the Cleveland forecast later in the day. The weather was no factor as a crowd of 30,101 attended at Progressive Field.

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