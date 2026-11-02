Lightning's Kucherov says trade request is about 'poor communication and respect'

Nikita Kucherov, the Tampa Bay Lightning’s all-time leading scorer, said Monday that his desire to leave the team was more about “poor communication and respect” than money.

Kucherov’s eight-year, $76 million contract ends July 1, when the NHL’s reigning Most Valuable Player would become a free agent. He and his agent, Dan Milstein, had been seeking an extension for months but informed general manager Julien BriseBois on Friday he would not re-sign and wanted to be traded.

On Friday, BriseBois responded to Kucherov’s request by saying, “We unequivocally have no intention of trading Nikita.” When no extension was finalized by training camp in September, the GM said the lines of communication remained open.

Kucherov told reporters on Monday he has talked only twice with BriseBois since July.

"It was never about the money for me; more about poor communication and respect,” Kucherov said after the Lightning’s morning skate. "Over the last four months, we only have had two conversations. And Julien, in the end, made it clear that I'm free to walk on July 1."

Until then, he said he “will do anything I can to help my teammates win.”

ALSO READ: Lightning coach Cooper says Kucherov is '100% a part of the team' despite trade request

A day after requesting a trade, he was in the lineup at Nashville and added three points to increase his franchise-best tally to 1,142.

Kucherov confirmed he told his teammates about the request before the news was reported on Friday evening.

“They heard it from me first,” he said. “Those guys are my family, and this will never change.”

Asked whether he foresees a scenario that keeps him in Tampa, Kucherov quietly responded, “I make my request.”

ALSO READ: 'No intention' of trading Kucherov: Lightning GM responds to reports superstar wants out

It was clear, however, that leaving would not be easy because the Lightning mean “everything” to him, he said.

“I got drafted here. You know, this is my 14th year, a couple of championships, I met a lot of great people,” he said. “… My kids grew up here, and I'm forever grateful for this organization."

Kucherov has been seeking a six-year extension with an average annual value in the range of $20 million, according to The Athletic’s Chris Johnston, citing league sources.

NHL Network analyst Kevin Weekes, citing unnamed sources, reported that Tampa Bay initially offered Kucherov about $13 million annually. The Lightning increased the offer to $15 million after the Anaheim Ducks matched an $18 million offer sheet for center Leo Carlsson and the Colorado Avalanche signed defenseman Cale Makar to a contract averaging $20.4 million.

Kucherov has a modified no-trade clause, which allows him to submit a 10-team list of approved teams for Tampa Bay to work with, ESPN reported. It’s unknown if he has done so or what teams might be on such a list.

The 33-year-old Russian has helped Tampa Bay win the Stanley Cup twice and reach the finals two more times, led the NHL in scoring three times, and was voted the recipient of the Hart Trophy as league MVP in 2018-19 and 2025-26.

ALSO READ: Nikita Kucherov becomes the Lightning’s career points leader, passing Steven Stamkos

Tampa Bay hosts Detroit on Tuesday, the first home game since news of Kucherov’s request broke. Forward Brandon Hagel said fans should not take their displeasure out on Kucherov.

"We love Kuch to death," Hagel said after Monday’s practice. "We know he has our back, so it's one of those things where, as a fan, I think you should appreciate what he's done for the city, what he's done for this organization. What he's done for myself, personally. He’s a really good friend of mine.

"In here, the focus is playing, and that's his focus as well. And that other stuff will take care of itself. He didn't quit on us. He doesn't give up on us. It's just the reality of hockey and reality of those types of situations. That will get dealt with, and we're going to deal with it over here.”

Tampa Bay Lightning The Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday unveiled the team’s Hometown Remix uniform, which will be worn at home Saturday night games beginning Nov. 14.

Lightning unveil Hometown Remix uniforms

The Lightning announced Monday that they will debut a Hometown Remix uniform that will be worn at all Saturday night home games, beginning Nov. 14 against the Red Wings.

The black jerseys were inspired by familiar Tampa Bay designs, including an inside hem representing Tampa’s Bayshore Boulevard balustrade. The sky-blue crest features the skull logo used on the shoulders of February’s Stadium Series game at Raymond James Stadium, and a Lightning bolt logo on the shoulders.

