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On "Florida Matters Live & Local," a pediatric endocrinologist explains how sugar affects children's bodies, and how they can enjoy a safer, healthier Halloween.
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For decades, cities and counties have been able to enact laws to manage their communities as they see fit. Recently, however, the Legislature has passed rules to usurp some local decisions.
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For the past six years, Dr. Marisabel Olivera has had hundreds of kids bring shopping bags filled with Halloween candy into her office, Journey Kids...