Are Florida’s local governments losing autonomy? Also, Halloween sweets talk

For decades, cities and counties in Florida have been able to enact laws to manage their communities as they see fit. Recently, however, the Legislature has passed rules to usurp some local decisions.

Also, a pediatric endocrinologist talks about healthy Halloween candy guidelines for kids.

Then, talking baseball — specifically, what the Rays need to do to get back into the World Series. And finally, is seafood in Florida too expensive?

Rays return home needing answers

(0:00) Two losses in Milwaukee have put Tampa Bay in an early World Series hole. Tonight, Game 3 is at the Trop, where the home crowd should provide a boost. What needs to change to get the series back to Wisconsin for Game 6? We break down the Rays’ missed opportunities and the Brewers’ strengths.

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Carter Brantley, WUSF assistant director of development and sportswriter with Creative Loafing

A spoonful of sugar science

(11:38) Halloween brings plenty of candy, but does a sugar rush really make kids hyperactive? And what about the inevitable crash? We talk with a pediatric endocrinologist about how the body processes sugar, what parents should know and how kids can best enjoy trick-or-treating.

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Dr. Brittany Bruggeman, pediatric endocrinologist at UF Health

Tallahassee vs. local control

(20:26) Florida cities and counties have long exercised “home rule,” but state laws have increasingly limited local powers. We get into the debate over state preemption, including Senate Bill 180, housing policy and a proposed constitutional amendment that could affect local decision-making.

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Aubrey Jewett, University of Central Florida political science professor

Seafood and eat

(35:15) Living in a state surrounded by water doesn't necessarily make fish fare affordable. Topics include budget-friendly choices, the value of frozen and canned seafood, red tide and the safety of local catches.

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