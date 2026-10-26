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Florida Matters Live & Local

Are Florida’s local governments losing autonomy? Also, Halloween sweets talk

By Matthew Peddie,
Gracyn DoctorQuincy WaltersZach Sherman
Published October 26, 2026 at 1:57 PM EDT
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florida capitol complex and tower in tallahassee
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From hurricane recovery rules to housing development, policies out of the Florida Capitol have been casting a longer shadow over local governments.

For decades, cities and counties in Florida have been able to enact laws to manage their communities as they see fit. Recently, however, the Legislature has passed rules to usurp some local decisions.

Also, a pediatric endocrinologist talks about healthy Halloween candy guidelines for kids.

Then, talking baseball — specifically, what the Rays need to do to get back into the World Series. And finally, is seafood in Florida too expensive?

Rays return home needing answers

(0:00) Two losses in Milwaukee have put Tampa Bay in an early World Series hole. Tonight, Game 3 is at the Trop, where the home crowd should provide a boost. What needs to change to get the series back to Wisconsin for Game 6? We break down the Rays’ missed opportunities and the Brewers’ strengths.

GUEST:

  • Carter Brantley, WUSF assistant director of development and sportswriter with Creative Loafing

A spoonful of sugar science

(11:38) Halloween brings plenty of candy, but does a sugar rush really make kids hyperactive? And what about the inevitable crash? We talk with a pediatric endocrinologist about how the body processes sugar, what parents should know and how kids can best enjoy trick-or-treating.

GUEST:

  • Dr. Brittany Bruggeman, pediatric endocrinologist at UF Health

Tallahassee vs. local control

(20:26) Florida cities and counties have long exercised “home rule,” but state laws have increasingly limited local powers. We get into the debate over state preemption, including Senate Bill 180, housing policy and a proposed constitutional amendment that could affect local decision-making.

GUEST:

  • Aubrey Jewett, University of Central Florida political science professor

Seafood and eat

(35:15) Living in a state surrounded by water doesn't necessarily make fish fare affordable. Topics include budget-friendly choices, the value of frozen and canned seafood, red tide and the safety of local catches.

GUEST:

  • Rusty Chinnis, angler and board member of Suncoast Waterkeeper

Tags
Florida Matters Live & Local Florida Matters Live & LocalTampa Bay RaysWorld Serieshome ruleLegislatureseafoodseafood industryFishingcandyHalloweenhalloween safetyChildren's HealthSugar Rush
Matthew Peddie
I am the host of WUSF's Florida Matters Live &amp; Local, where I get to indulge my curiosity in people and explore the endlessly fascinating stories that connect this community.
See stories by Matthew Peddie
Gracyn Doctor
As the executive producer of WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local, I aim to create a show and podcast that makes all Floridians feel seen and heard. That's also my assignment as a producer for The Florida Roundup. In any role, my goal is always to amplify the voices often overlooked.
See stories by Gracyn Doctor
Quincy Walters
Quincy Walters is a producer for WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local,
See stories by Quincy Walters
Zach Sherman
Zach Sherman is the WUSF Rush Family Florida Matters Live & Local Intern for fall of 2026.
See stories by Zach Sherman