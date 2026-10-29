© 2026 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WUSF's Wake Up Call
Our daily newsletter, delivered first thing weekdays, keeps you connected to your community with news, culture, national NPR headlines, and more.
Subscribe

How to keep your kids safe during that Halloween 'sugar rush'

WUSF | By Matthew Peddie
Published October 29, 2026 at 8:05 AM EDT
According to the National Retail Federation, Americans spend more on Halloween than Independence Day or the Superbowl, and this year Halloween spending is expected to hit a record $12.2 billion.
Panuwat Dangsungnoen/Getty Images/iStockphoto
/
iStockphoto
Halloween is here, which means kids will be going door-to-door for their yearly sugar fix.

On "Florida Matters Live & Local," a pediatric endocrinologist explains how sugar affects children's bodies, and how they can enjoy a safer, healthier Halloween.

Halloween is here, which means children will be going door-to-door for their yearly sugar fix.

They'll gather piles of chocolate bars, gummy bears and other sweet treats.

And that will likely give parents and pediatricians a fright when thinking about what all that sugar can do to their bodies.

"I do know about how candy can impact the body," said Dr. Brittany Bruggeman, a pediatric endocrinologist at UF Health. "But again, this is like a one-time night experience. This is a time of year that we all like to celebrate, and so I do want parents and kids to be able to enjoy the night, but want them to be able to enjoy the night safely."

In this conversation on "Florida Matters Live & Local," Bruggeman explains what happens to kids' bodies when they eat candy, and offers tips to help offfset the inevitable sugar rush.
Tags
Health News Florida Florida Matters Live & LocalHalloweenChildren's HealthSugarCandy
Matthew Peddie
I am the host of WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local, where I get to indulge my curiosity in people and explore the endlessly fascinating stories that connect this community.
See stories by Matthew Peddie
Thanks to you, WUSF is here — delivering fact-based news and stories that reflect our community.⁠ Your support powers everything we do.
Donate Now