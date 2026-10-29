How to keep your kids safe during that Halloween 'sugar rush'

Halloween is here, which means children will be going door-to-door for their yearly sugar fix.

They'll gather piles of chocolate bars, gummy bears and other sweet treats.

And that will likely give parents and pediatricians a fright when thinking about what all that sugar can do to their bodies.

"I do know about how candy can impact the body," said Dr. Brittany Bruggeman, a pediatric endocrinologist at UF Health. "But again, this is like a one-time night experience. This is a time of year that we all like to celebrate, and so I do want parents and kids to be able to enjoy the night, but want them to be able to enjoy the night safely."

In this conversation on "Florida Matters Live & Local," Bruggeman explains what happens to kids' bodies when they eat candy, and offers tips to help offfset the inevitable sugar rush.