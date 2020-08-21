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Thursday night's Clearwater City Council meeting addressed the grassroots organization Save the Garden's citizen petition opposing the city giving one block of South Garden Avenue to the Church of Scientology
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The Clearwater City Council voted to move forward with vacating portions of three public rights-of-way for the parking lot of a proposed $50 million entertainment center backed by the Church of Scientology.
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There will not be an interruption to service delivery for citizens in the event the franchise agreement lapses at the end of the month.
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The Clearwater City Council voted June 18 to hand over a downtown block to the Church of Scientology. Grassroots group Save the Garden is racing to collect 7,000 signatures in time to undo that decision.
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With a 3-2 Clearwater City Council vote approving a street handover, the Church of Scientology's Flag Services Organization won a tentative victory in its downtown expansion efforts.
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It will cost the city of Clearwater over $43.5 million to replace the aging marina.
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Aungst previously served as Clearwater's mayor from 1999-2005. He will hold the position until March 2024 following the resignation of Frank Hibbard.
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Saying that he wasn't right leader for the council anymore, Hibbard, who had about one year left in his term, stepped down in the middle of a budget workshop.
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As Democrats across the state head to the polls Tuesday for the Democratic Presidential primary, Clearwater residents will have an additional choice to…
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Clearwater City Council voted unanimously Thursday to buy a prime piece of downtown real estate.The 1.4-acre vacant lot next to City Hall was once…