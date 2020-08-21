Salvador Dali

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The Dalí Museum opened its new exhibit titled "Dalí: Disruption + Devotion" on Saturday. It looks at Dalí’s connections to European predecessors whose work inspired the artist.
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Ask Dalí, a new AI installation based on a copy of Dalí's iconic sculpture, allows visitors to pick up the crustacean-shaped receiver, ask a question, and hear Dalí's response.
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As life slows down for the holidays, it's an ideal time to visit one, or a few, of the region's many art museums.“Magritte & Dali” pairs works by Spanish…
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Food and surrealism make bizarre bedfellows in Les Diners de Gala, first published in 1973. Now, you can get a reprint of those recipes and illustrations — and a peek into his legendary banquets.
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A new exhibit -- "The Royal Inheritance: Dali Works from the Spanish National Collection" -- features 12 paintings in Dali's possession when he died in…