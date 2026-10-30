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The Florida Roundup
The Florida Roundup is a live, weekly call-in show with a distinct focus on the issues affecting Floridians. Each Friday at noon, listeners can engage in the conversation with journalists, newsmakers and other Floridians about change, policy and the future of our lives in the sunshine state.Join our host, WLRN’s Tom Hudson, broadcasting from Miami.

Florida chief financial officer candidates and Orlando’s Major League Baseball dreams

WLRN Public Media
Published October 30, 2026 at 4:57 PM EDT
The Orlando Dreamers stadium concept.
The Orlando Dreamers / Stadium Concept | Orlando Dreamers
The Orlando Dreamers stadium concept.

This week on "The Florida Roundup," we spoke with the candidates in Florida’s chief financial officer race and discussed the prospects of Central Florida getting its own Major League Baseball team.

Florida Chief Financial Officer candidates 

(01:26) Florida's Chief Financial Officer (CFO) acts as a combination of the state's treasurer, comptroller and, even, fire marshall.

The CFO is also tasked with regulating insurance companies, auditing the state's spending and is a member of the Florida Cabinet along with the Attorney General and the Commissioner of Agriculture and Consumer Services.

We spoke with the two candidates about their campaigns ahead of the midterm election.

Guests:

  • Blaise Ingoglia, Republican incumbent. 
  • Annette Taddeo, Democratic challenger. 

Orlando's Major League Baseball dreams


(40:12) Could Major League Baseball come to Central Florida?

The MLB is likely to expand to 32 teams and Orlando is vying to host a new franchise.

Is the Sunshine State ready for a third team?

Guest:

  • Jim Schnorf, co-founder and chief operations officer for the Orlando Dreamers.

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The Florida Roundup Chief Financial Officer2026 ElectionsMajor League Baseball
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