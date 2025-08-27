Tampa International Airport rolls out TSA's new dedicated family screening lanes

From pushing a stroller to wrangling a toddler, there's no denying that being a parent at an airport is a pretty tough gig — especially if you're going solo.

To help alleviate some of the stress, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is introducing a new initiative called the "Families on the Fly" campaign. This aims to ease the security screening experience for families with young kids.

Tampa International Airport is one of the first in the country to implement the campaign. This features dedicated family lanes for those with children 12 and under at each of TPA's four airsides.

TSA Federal Security Director Kirk Skinner said this will create a more efficient and family-friendly screening process.

Tampa International Airport Tampa International Airport has family security screening lanes for those with children 12 and under.

"We understand that air travel can be challenging, especially for parents managing strollers, diaper bags and young kids," Skinner said. "Our goal is to make air travel secure, smart and supportive for families."

Other major airports that are participating include Orlando and Jacksonville International, Charlotte-Douglas International and John Wayne Airport, among others, according to a release. TSA plans to continue to expand to additional airports nationwide in the near future.

Outside of this, if your family is looking to streamline the process even more, TSA is also offering a limited-time promotion of "Buy One Get One for $15 off" for TSA PreCheck enrollments. This allows families to save money when signing up together. According to TSA, this is through CLEAR and IDEMIA providers, and enrollment must be completed by Oct. 31. You can learn more on TSA's website about PreCheck for families.

Also, any military or civilian Department of Defense staff member is eligible for free TSA PreCheck by using their DOD ID number as their Known Traveler Number when booking flights. According to a release, children 12 and under may accompany service members without any restrictions. However, those 13-17 must be on the same airline reservation with a TSA PreCheck-eligible parent or guardian.

For any more information, go to TSA's website.