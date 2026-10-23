After more than a decade of planning, Tampa's Green Spine Cycle Track is complete

After more than a decade of planning, design and construction, a bike track around Tampa is finally complete.

The Green Spine Cycle Track is a three-and-a-half mile protected bike lane that runs east-west from North Hyde Park through Tampa’s downtown core, through Ybor City and into East Tampa, reaching as far as E. 21st Street.

The final piece runs along W. Cass Street between N. Howard and N. Rome avenues and spans more than a third of a mile. Construction began last October and wrapped up in September.

The cycle track starts at Howard Avenue and Cass Street, near the Armory in North Hyde Park. And follows Cass Street, downtown to Nebraska Avenue, then Nuccio Parkway into Ybor City, then 15th Street to Cuscaden Park at 21st Avenue.

ALSO READ: Bicyclists will soon have a safe route through Ybor City on an extended Green Spine track.

The City’s Eco-Counter , located at N. Boulevard and Cass Street, counted over 60,000 cyclists using Green Spine in 2026 so far.

The two-way bike route has three-foot raised concrete dividers separating the bike lane from the road, protecting both the cyclists and the drivers. Narrower travel lanes help calm traffic, while raised separators provide added protection for cyclists.

According to a news release, expanding the bike lane has given new life to the Tampa community.

“New businesses have opened up along Cass Street and residents use the track daily to bike and scooter to work and school, exercise, and explore their neighborhoods. The Green Spine Cycle Track, the West Riverwalk extension, and roadway safety improvements are all essential to building a connected transportation network that works for everyone," City of Tampa Mayor, Jane Castor said.

Urban Jungalow on Cass Street, where part of the bike lane was extended, attributes increased foot traffic to bike accessibly.

"We're a health-focused company," said Urban Jungalow Owner Justin Basil. "We intentionally installed a bike rack here because of the increase in traffic we get from, whether its cyclists, scooters, or pedestrians.”

According to the city, nearly 80% of the project’s $8 million cost was covered by grants, with the remaining $1.6 million coming from city funds.