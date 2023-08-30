© 2024 All Rights reserved WUSF
Hurricane Ian satellite image, showing the storm over Cuba
2023 Atlantic Hurricane Season
WUSF is part of the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network, which provides up-to-the minute weather and news reports during severe weather events on radio, online and on social media for 13 Florida Public Media stations. It’s available on WUSF 89.7 FM, online at WUSF.org and through the free Florida Storms app, which provides geotargeted live forecasts, information about evacuation routes and shelters, and live local radio streams.

'The water was up to our thighs': Idalia's storm surge stuns Pasco residents

WUSF | By Gabriella Paul
Published August 30, 2023 at 7:38 PM EDT
Coastal homes in Pasco County were flooded with up to five feet of water from storm surge caused by Hurricane Idalia.
Gabriella Paul
/
WUSF Public Media
An estimated 6,000 residences sustained water damage and about 80 rescue missions - at least - were carried out.

Coastal homes in Pasco County were flooded with up to 5 feet of water from the storm surge caused by Hurricane Idalia.

Jill Bundrant and her daughter, Lacie Snyder, were among the first residents rescued by emergency personnel. The lifelong Pasco residents live one block from the canal in Hudson.

On Wednesday morning, they woke up to ankle-high water.

“By the time we got the dogs in the truck and ready to go, the water was up to our thighs,” she said.

While evacuating, Bundrant’s 2020 Chevy Silverado stalled in the floodwaters. They were forced to crawl through a window when emergency responders arrived.

Jill Bundrant’s 2020 Chevy Silverado stalled in the floodwaters. Her family was forced to crawl through a window when emergency responders arrived.
Gabriella Paul
/
WUSF Public Media
Their family of four and five dogs were initially evacuated to a U-Haul parking lot, off U.S. 19 and State Road 52, where Pasco County Fire Rescue set up headquarters Monday morning.

Officials estimate 80 rescue missions were completed by Fire Rescue personnel. That doesn’t include emergency responses by the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office.

As of Wednesday evening, 90 people remain at the Fasano Regional Hurricane Center, which is the county's last open shelter for displaced residents and those with special medical needs. Officials say the number is expected to grow in the coming days.

Officials estimate 80 rescue missions were completed by Pasco Fire Rescue personnel alone. That doesn’t include emergency responses by the sheriff’s office.
Gabriella Paul
/
WUSF Public Media
In sopping wet clothes after being evacuated, Snyder choked back tears and hugged her mom.

"When you work hard the way you do, to lose everything so fast – whether we were there or not – it's hard," Snyder said.

She added that she's grateful that family made it out safely, but a lot was left behind, too.

Once it's safe to return, Lacie is holding out hope that she can retrieve her brother's ashes from her lifelong home.
Gabriella Paul
I tell stories about living paycheck to paycheck for public radio at WUSF News. I’m also a corps member of Report For America, a national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms.
