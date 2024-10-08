When will Publix and Walmart close ahead of Hurricane Milton?

As Hurricane Milton approaches Florida's west coast, now is the time to gather any final supplies. Publix announced most of its locations in Southwest Florida will close at 3 p.m. Tuesday, with inland stores closing at 5 p.m.

Click here for an online tracker to show which stores are currently open.

A few Walmart and Sam's Club locations have already closed ahead of the hurricane. Click here for an online tracker to show which stores are currently open.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.

Copyright 2024 WGCU