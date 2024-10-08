© 2024 All Rights reserved WUSF
LIVE BLOG: Updates on Hurricane Milton
Hurricane Ian at peak intensity while approaching southwest Florida on Sept. 28, 2022.
2024 Atlantic Hurricane Season
WUSF is part of the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network, which provides up-to-the minute weather and news reports during severe weather events on radio, online and on social media for 13 Florida Public Media stations. It’s available on WUSF 89.7 FM, online at WUSF.org and through the free Florida Storms app, which provides geotargeted live forecasts, information about evacuation routes and shelters, and live local radio streams.

When will Publix and Walmart close ahead of Hurricane Milton?

WGCU | By Tara Calligan
Published October 8, 2024 at 7:41 PM EDT
Welcome to Publix reusable bags on register
Publix
Welcome to Publix reusable bags on register

Find out which Publix, Walmart and Sam's Club locations are open as Hurricane Milton approaches Florida's west coast with live store trackers.

As Hurricane Milton approaches Florida's west coast, now is the time to gather any final supplies. Publix announced most of its locations in Southwest Florida will close at 3 p.m. Tuesday, with inland stores closing at 5 p.m.

Click here for an online tracker to show which stores are currently open.

A few Walmart and Sam's Club locations have already closed ahead of the hurricane. Click here for an online tracker to show which stores are currently open.

Weather Hurricane Milton2024 Atlantic Hurricane Season
Tara Calligan
