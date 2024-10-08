WUSF is part of the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network, which provides up-to-the minute weather and news reports during severe weather events on radio, online and on social media for 13 Florida Public Media stations. It’s available on WUSF 89.7 FM, online at WUSF.org and through the free Florida Storms app, which provides geotargeted live forecasts, information about evacuation routes and shelters, and live local radio streams.
When will Publix and Walmart close ahead of Hurricane Milton?
Find out which Publix, Walmart and Sam's Club locations are open as Hurricane Milton approaches Florida's west coast with live store trackers.
As Hurricane Milton approaches Florida's west coast, now is the time to gather any final supplies. Publix announced most of its locations in Southwest Florida will close at 3 p.m. Tuesday, with inland stores closing at 5 p.m.
Click here for an online tracker to show which stores are currently open.
A few Walmart and Sam's Club locations have already closed ahead of the hurricane. Click here for an online tracker to show which stores are currently open.
