Strong storms marching across the state today, a major cool down by early 2025

A powerful squall line continues to push across Florida today. The line of storms prompted tornado warnings for the Panhandle earlier today.

Tornado Warning for Jefferson and Madison County until 9:30am EST. Details on the Florida Storms app. #flwx pic.twitter.com/5tawbz7fRR — Florida Storms (@FloridaStorms) December 29, 2024

Storms will continue with some heavy wind gusts until mid afternoon. The line of storms appears to be weakening as it is pushing south, so the severe weather threat is diminishing. However be prepared for fast moving storms to move across the entire state today.

A special weather statement has been issued for Flagler Beach FL, Bunnell FL and Beverly Beach FL until 1:45 PM EST pic.twitter.com/uqsaZTc8LP — NWS Jacksonville (@NWSJacksonville) December 29, 2024

Another and even stronger cold front is set to arrive in Florida by the start of next year. The cold front will push through the Florida Panhandle by New Year’s Eve. This will be the first in a series of cold fronts moving through the Sunshine State as we usher in the first week of 2025.

A major cooldown is expected by Friday morning across North Florida, with temperatures falling even colder for Friday morning. The Panhandle could wake up with temperatures between the mid and upper 30s by Friday morning and similar on Saturday morning.

Central Florida will have low temperatures in the mid-to-upper 40s on Friday and Saturday mornings. By Saturday morning, South Florida gets a bounce of chilly temps by Saturday, with low- to mid-50s. Inland spots could have temperatures in the mid-40s.