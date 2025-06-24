© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
This GOES-16 GeoColor satellite image taken at 11:46 a.m. EDT and provided by National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) shows Hurricane Milton in the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Florida, Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2024. (NOAA via AP)
2025 Atlantic Hurricane Season
WUSF is part of the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network, which provides up-to-the minute weather and news reports during severe weather events on radio, online and on social media for 13 Florida Public Media stations. It’s available on WUSF 89.7 FM, online at WUSF.org and through the free Florida Storms app, which provides geotargeted live forecasts, information about evacuation routes and shelters, and live local radio streams.

Tropical Storm Andrea forms, becoming the first of the 2025 hurricane season

WUSF | By Meleah Lyden
Published June 24, 2025 at 12:51 PM EDT
A map of a storm in the Atlantic Ocean and its trajectory. It is not expected to go inland.
National Hurricane Center
/
Courtesy
A map showing the first tropical system of the 2025 Atlantic Hurricane Season over the Atlantic Ocean.

It's anticipated to weaken and dissipate on Wednesday, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The first named tropical system of the 2025 hurricane season has formed in the Atlantic.

According to the National Hurricane Center, Tropical Storm Andrea is forecast to weaken and dissipate on Wednesday as it remains over the open ocean. There are currently no coastal watches or warnings in effect, and it poses no threat to land.

Meteorologist Megan Borowski, of the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network, said Andrea is located over the North Atlantic Ocean, more than 1,000 miles northeast of Bermuda and more than 1,000 miles west of the Azores.

"We don’t expect the storm to retain its strength very long, as it will be encountering cooler waters, and it should weaken into a tropical depression —with winds less than 39 mph by (Wednesday)," Borowski said. "Regardless, Andrea is over the open waters and will remain far from land- so no threat to us at all from this system."

She added that the hurricane season has gotten off to a late start. The first named system typically forms by June 20.

Borowski said the hurricane season is anticipated to be above-average activity. So, you should continue to prepare for whatever the rest of the season may hold.

Tags
Weather 2025 Atlantic Hurricane SeasonNational Hurricane Center
Meleah Lyden
I was always that kid who asked the question, "Why?"
See stories by Meleah Lyden
