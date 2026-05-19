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Why Florida’s rainy season is a statewide handoff

FPREN | By Leslie Hudson
Published May 19, 2026 at 5:49 PM EDT

Florida’s rainy season doesn’t begin all at once, and it doesn’t behave the same way all summer. It tends to build across the state, then shift through three distinct phases.

Florida’s rainy season is often treated like a start date. But statewide, it’s really a transition — one that spreads north through the state, then evolves through the summer as the atmosphere changes and the daily storm pattern shifts with it.

Florida Storms' meteorologist Leslie Hudson has more in the Youtube short below:

The homestretch of Florida’s rainy season usually arrives around Labor Day and carries into mid-October. It’s also one of the most variable stretches of the season, with rainfall often shaped by tropical systems, early cold fronts, and whatever pattern happens to take hold.

And in many years, it’s that first real front through the state that brings the familiar rainy-season cycle to a close.
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Leslie Hudson
Leslie Hudson is an experienced Multimedia Journalist and Digital Meteorologist whose career is marked by significant professional milestones. A trailblazer in the industry, she holds the distinction of being the first female AMS meteorologist in the Orlando market. Her extensive background in public safety and emergency management led to her being appointed by Florida’s Governor to the State of Florida’s Hurricane Catastrophic Fund Council from 2002 to 2007. Notably, she was the sole meteorologist in the state selected for this prestigious council.
See stories by Leslie Hudson
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