Pasco County opens sandbag sites with heavy rainfall expected this weekend

In anticipation of heavy rain moving through our area this weekend, Pasco County is reminding residents it has two sandbag stations available 24/7 to help protect property in low-lying areas from potential flooding:



Pasco County Public Works (C-Barn) at 30908 Warder Road | San Antonio and;

30908 Warder Road | San Antonio and; Magnolia Valley Golf Course at 7223 Massachusetts Avenue | New Port Richey

Also read: Tropical update: Beneficial heavy rain may reach the areas that need it most

Due to the potential for river and inland flooding, Pasco is also opening an additional location beginning Friday, July 17. This site will be open daily from sunrise to sunset until further notice:



Veterans Memorial Park at 14333 Hicks Road | Hudson

All sandbag locations are self-serve and open to Pasco County residents. Sand will be restocked daily, weather permitting. Bring a shovel and be prepared to fill your own sandbags.

To watch a Pasco County video explaining how to properly fill and place sandbags, click here.

This story will be updated as cities and counties open additional sandbag sites.