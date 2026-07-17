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This GOES-16 GeoColor satellite image taken at 11:46 a.m. EDT and provided by National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) shows Hurricane Milton in the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Florida, Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2024. (NOAA via AP)
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Pasco County opens sandbag sites with heavy rainfall expected this weekend

WUSF | By Daylina Miller
Published July 17, 2026 at 4:32 PM EDT
Hands hold a bag open while another person drops a shovelful of sand into it.
Daylina Miller
/
WUSF
Sandbag sites are opening ahead of expected heavy rainfall this weekend.

Rounds of heavy rain are expected to affect North and Central Florida this weekend. Here’s what to know about sandbag sites.

In anticipation of heavy rain moving through our area this weekend, Pasco County is reminding residents it has two sandbag stations available 24/7 to help protect property in low-lying areas from potential flooding:

Also read: Tropical update: Beneficial heavy rain may reach the areas that need it most

Due to the potential for river and inland flooding, Pasco is also opening an additional location beginning Friday, July 17. This site will be open daily from sunrise to sunset until further notice:

All sandbag locations are self-serve and open to Pasco County residents. Sand will be restocked daily, weather permitting. Bring a shovel and be prepared to fill your own sandbags.

To watch a Pasco County video explaining how to properly fill and place sandbags, click here.

This story will be updated as cities and counties open additional sandbag sites.
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Weather SandbagsPasco CountyFlooding
Daylina Miller
As WUSF’s multimedia reporter, I produce photos, videos, reels, social media content and more to complement our on-air and digital news coverage. It's more important than ever to meet people where they're at.
See stories by Daylina Miller
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