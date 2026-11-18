A rain bomb that exploded over western Broward County in the last 24 hours drenched West Hollywood with more than 15 inches of rain, while other nearby neighborhoods received amounts hovering around 10 inches, such as Plantation with 12.16 inches of rain and Northwest Hollywood with 10.38 inches, according to preliminary radar totals from the National Weather Service.

The totals are well above what forecasters expected when they warned heavy rain was headed to South Florida this week and issued flood advisories. Broward County and Hollywood declared states of emergency Wednesday morning, with Hollywood officials warning residents to shelter in place.

Just after 4 a.m., the NWS's Miami office reported flash flooding in parts of western Broward and northeast Miami-Dade counties. While they expect rain to continue over the next 72 hours, it should shift to the coast. Likely amounts in Fort Lauderdale and Miami are forecast between two and three inches and three to four inches in Boca Raton. But meteorologists say those amounts could easily double.

With roads flooded and traffic lights not working in Hollywood, city officials told residents to steer clear of driving.

"Residents are strongly urged to shelter in place, stay off the roads and avoid unnecessary travel," an advisory said. "Flooded streets and standing water continue to create hazardous conditions throughout the City."

The city also waived fees are parking garages so residents could move vehicles from flooded areas.

In anticipation of the rain, the South Florida Water Management District began lowering canal levels, with some set at their lowest stages. Broward County also sent out crews to clear storm drains. But that hasn't stopped the deluge from overwhelming drainage systems, with flooded streets and stalled cars reported where rain fell heaviest.

/

In Hollywood, northbound lanes on the Turnpike were shut down after cars stalled. Southbound lanes on I-95 were also closed, the city reported. Plantation closed parks as well as city offices because of flooding. Miami-Dade County also reported street flooding, urging residents to avoid driving or walking through floodwaters.

A Flood Watch remains in effect across Broward, Miami-Dade and Palm Beach counties today, as meteorologists expect batches of downpours to produce additional rainfall accumulations.

READ MORE: Florida braces for days of heavy rain, flooding, and dangerous coastal conditions

Florida Public Radio Emergency Network Meteorologist Megan Borowski said the risk for excessive rainfall continues through the end of the workweek for South Florida. Winds could gust to or over 30 mph, she said, creating rough surf conditions and beach erosion and warned residents to avoid activities on the water until conditions settle down.

Road and school closures

Broward County, which received the heaviest rainfall, reported more than 300 calls for service overnight in the city of Hollywood. City officials say most weather-related calls came from the area around Sheridan Street and Stirling Road.

Just before 7 a.m., emergency workers responded to a roof collapse at Temple Sinai of Hollywood. There are no reported injuries at this time.

As of Wednesday morning, the following roads are closed due to flooding:

All lanes at Exit 49 to Hollywood and Pines Boulevard

I-95 Northbound: Exit 20 ramp to Hollywood Boulevard (SR-820)

I-95 Southbound: Closure near Griffin Road, with traffic diversions due to flooding.

Johnson Street: Closed east of 15th Avenue

All Broward County courthouses, public schools and district offices are closed due to weather conditions. The closure also includes all before and afterschool care programs, extracurricular activities and district-sponsored events. Broward County Public Schools also announced schools and offices will remained closed through Thursday.

The Miami-Dade County Public School District and Miami Dade College said in separate social media posts that classes will remain in session.



Copyright 2026 WLRN