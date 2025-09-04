© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
The Zest Podcast
Because it’s strange and beautiful and hot, people from everywhere converge on Florida and they bring their cuisine and their traditions with them. The Zest celebrates the intersection of food and communities in the Sunshine State.

SEEDFOLKids after-school garden experience grows much more than food

WUSF | By Dalia Colon
Published September 4, 2025 at 6:45 AM EDT
Five young Black children sitting on the ground with two adult white and Black women standing to the right in front of a chain-link fence

Meet the students and volunteers behind SEEDFOLKids, a free after-school program that’s transforming local communities through hands-on gardening, cooking and entrepreneurship.

Listen to the episode

To grow successfully, kids need a good foundation, nourishment and a lot of care—kind of like a garden. So when Tampa community activists Jeanette Bradley and Diana Kyle wanted to positively impact local schools, they decided to get their hands dirty.

In 2018, the two founded SEEDFOLKids After School Garden Experience. The free program is the signature initiative of Bradley’s nonprofit organization What We Could Be Exchange.

SEEDFOLKids combines hands-on gardening with real-world learning in agriscience, sustainability, entrepreneurship and teamwork. Throughout the school year, third and fourth grade participants grow edible plants in raised beds, participate in food system-related field trips and guest-led workshops, and host school events like SEEDFOLKids Market Day, when they sell the fruits—and veggies and herbs—of their labor. Along the way, they develop confidence, leadership skills and a deeper connection to the food they eat and the environment around them.

Several Tampa schools have hosted SEEDFOLKids programs. The very first was Edison Elementary Community School, where the program is still going strong. Shortly before the end of the 2024-25 school year, the Zest team visited Edison to chat with the students and adults who are the heartbeat of the program.

To see a video tour of the SEEDFOLKids garden beds at Edison, visit the Zest’s page on Facebook or Instagram.
